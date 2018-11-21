Modesto garbage service adjusted for Thanksgiving weekend; December leaf removal program

City officials reminded Modesto residents there will be some temporary changes to their garbage pick-up service over the Thanksgiving weekend, and shared the guidelines for the leaf removal program next month.
There will be no garbage pick-ups on Thanksgiving Day, according to a news release. There will be some temporary changes over the holiday weekend:
- Residents who have their garbage picked up on Thursday will have it picked up Friday.
- Residents who have their garbage picked up on Friday will have it picked up Saturday.
Modesto contracts with Gilton Solid Waste Management and Bertolotti Disposal Service for all garbage and recycling collection services, according to the city’s web site.
Each company has an exclusive service area as deemed by the Modesto City Council. The two companies observe four holidays each year: New Years Day, the Fourth of July, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
In their November newsletter, Modesto officials reminded residents that the city’s green waste crews in December will only collect and remove leaves; not green waste. These are the guidelines for proper leaf collection:
- Use organic (green) cans as much as possible during leaf season.
- Leaves will be collected from the street only.
- Leaves must be piled 18 inches from the curb to allow rain water to pass through to the storm drains.
- Do not place leaves on or near the storm drain.
- The street sweeper cannot pick up piled leaves.
- Once the crew has come down your street to collect leaves, do not rake leaves into a pile until after the street sweeper has passed by on your street.
- There is no established schedule for leaf pick-up.
- No green waste piles will be collected during this time.
- Piles of leaves with green waste mixed in will not be collected.
- Please do not return to placing green waste piles in the street or alleys until your scheduled collection time in January 2019.
For more information about the city’s leaf removal program, call the Green Waste Division at (209) 577-5463 or visit the web site www.modestogov.com/360/Green-Waste-Collection
