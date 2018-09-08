Modesto could look for alternate spots for homeless shelter

The Modesto City Council could direct the city manager to look for possible locations for a temporary homeless shelter while a permanent access center can be opened.
Stanislaus County leaders have proposed opening a temporary 60-bed shelter with services in two wings of its former hospital on Scenic Drive in Modesto.
But the Scenic location did not have full support from the county’s Board of Supervisors at its Aug. 28 meeting, and La Loma neighborhood residents, who have dealt with problems associated with homeless people, are not happy a second shelter could open nearby.
County leaders have asked cities and others to come forward with alternatives to the Scenic Drive proposal.
The Modesto City Council’s Safety and Communities Committee at its meeting Monday will consider whether to recommend authorizing the city manager to look for alternate locations for the shelter. The committee meeting starts at 5 p.m. in room B300 in the basement of Tenth Street Place, 1010 10th St. in downtown Modesto.
Those spearheading the homeless shelter project want to create a facility that offers a variety of services, connecting homeless people with job skills training. They’ve said referrals would identify who stays at the shelter, mainly those homeless people who cause a lot of problems while in parks or other public places.
It would be a low-barrier shelter, so it would take partners, pets and possessions. Unlike a traditional shelter, where people line up in the afternoon to check in for the night and then leave in the morning, this one would not accept walk-ins.
Those staying at the shelter could remain at the facility during the day while participating in training sessions. Success would be transitioning homeless people into permanent affordable housing, rehabilitation or jobs that can sustain them.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the committee will receive public feedback about a proposed rental housing inspection program.
Currently, rental property inspections are report-driven and based upon tenant complaints to city officials. Tenants may be reluctant to complain, fearing retribution from landlords. This makes it likely that substandard conditions go unreported.
Some renters feel trapped because a tight rental market with steep increases makes it difficult to find other housing. Other California cities have established rental housing inspection programs, including Fresno, Sacramento, Stockton and Santa Cruz.
Comments