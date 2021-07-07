Combat Stanislaus County homelessness by hiring our people, says local program

Members of the Downtown Streets Team work in Sunnyvale. The nonprofit helps the homeless find housing and jobs.

More so-called fair chance employers — those who’ve expressed interest in considering applicants with criminal records — are needed in Modesto to help unhoused people get back on their feet and off the streets, say homeless program representatives.

During a presentation last week on the city’s strategy to address the crisis, representatives from Downtown Streets Team (DST), a program that helps unhoused people gain employment, made a call to action. The organization wants to partner with local employers to reach its goal of placing 25 participants in full-time employment opportunities by the end of the year.

Greg Pensinger, DST Stanislaus County director, said the Downtown Modesto Partnership listed an open position and for four weeks had no responses. Once it partnered with the organization, a DST employment specialist was able to identify four viable candidates for the position, two of whom were hired and have been working for the company for more than 90 days.

“We’re trying to … show employers in this community that we want to be partners with them,” he said. “We can … not only support your recruitment efforts, but also help our team members with homelessness.”

Jessica Hill, community development manager for the city of Modesto, explained during a Zoom call the robust training DST participants undergo. Topics include education on money management, resume development, interviewing and more. The city also has created modules across its departments, including solid waste, forestry and parks and recreation, so participants can expand their skill sets.

According to the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, the Fair Chance Act (AB 1008), effective Jan. 1, 2018, added a new section to the Fair Employment and Housing Act making it illegal for most employers to ask applicants about any criminal record before making a job offer. “This means ads, job applications and interview questions cannot include inquiries into an applicant’s criminal record,” according to the department website. “The purpose of the law is to allow applicants to be judged based on their qualifications.”

DST would provide fair chance employers with recruitment for open positions, ongoing case management for the employees hired, assistance with paperwork and other on-boarding processes, and conflict resolution support between employees and employers.

While DST’s goal is to obtain full-time opportunities for participants, Pensinger said, it also would appreciate part-time opportunities, given that some participants can’t work a full 40-hour week.

Since the launch of the program in 2019, DST has been able to graduate 23 people into employment. Most DST participants are employed through Del Monte and the city of Modesto. Among other fair chance employers are Downtown Modesto Partnership, Stanislaus Foods, Ready to Work, Modesto Milling and People Ready.

As the presentation came to a close, Modesto City Manager Joe Lopez said he’s committed to addressing homelessness by identifying solutions but also by learning what doesn’t work.

“We can’t do it alone. ... We need partnerships with the county, with our community, our landlords and our businesses to help us solve this problem,” he said. “No one entity can do it alone.”