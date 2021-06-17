Community leaders provide feedback on search for new Modesto chief of police

As a nationwide search is underway for Modesto’s new chief of police, community leaders want the person chosen to be dedicated to increased equity in patrolling, positive community interaction and training on addressing mental health crises.

Events like the killing of George Floyd demonstrate the need for transparency and accountability within police departments across the country. It also calls for deeper relationships between police and the community that prove to be collaborative, stated the city of Modesto on its website.

Latino Community Roundtable President Aaron Anguiano said he doesn’t recall a time when the Modesto Police Department asked someone who looks like him to comment on how law enforcement should improve.

“They need to come around to the community and explain what’s going on, what can we do to help and how they’re doing things so we understand better,” he said in a phone interview.

The west Modesto resident said he hardly sees police in his community. He would like to understand why there tends to be a delay in response when they’re called, despite having a large budget and many officers in the force.

About 210 officers have been sworn in to serve Modesto, department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said in an email to The Bee.

In 2020, nearly $70 million was allocated to the MPD, the Bee reported. The Police Department budget accounts for a little over 50% of the general budget because of increasing pension costs, competition for officers among other cities and difficulty finding qualified individuals for the job.

Anguiano said there’s a general fear among the Latino community when it comes to police. “We’re nervous when a police officer stops us for anything,” he said. “Even if it’s just some tag violation, a wrong turn or failure to properly stop. We have to put our hands on the wheel before we get shot.”

Between 2000 and 2020, 15 Latinos were killed after interacting with police, compared to four Black people, 13 white people, one person of Asian/Pacific Islander decent and 11 people of an unspecified race, according to FatalEncounters.org.

Community communication needed

Anguiano said a way to fix this is for police to communicate with the community they’re serving.

However, it’s been a challenge for police to interact with the community because of the pandemic, says Bear. She said MPD has adjusted by holding a virtual ride along on Facebook Live and creating videos for children of officers reading. She added that MPD plans to connect with residents in-person through future events like Race Relations and Community Engagement Coaching Series, a 13-week program aimed to increase honest dialogue and understanding between law enforcement and the community.

Michael Baldwin, Faith in the Valley board member, agrees that building relationships with the community is key for law enforcement.

“I think that (police) lost touch with the idea of relationship first,” he said over the phone. “If they’re not willing to do that, they are not fit for the job.”

Baldwin said he’s also noticed how some areas in Modesto, like the airport neighborhood, are policed more than other parts of the city. He said policing needs to be more equitable.

“If you’re going to police in these areas, then you should have an obligation to socialize in those areas,” he said. “You’re not just showing up on the worst day in some people’s lives, but you’re showing up at some football games or basketball games or some neighborhood events.”

However, MPD has held events in the past like 10K with a cop, where officers partner with youth from at-risk neighborhoods to complete the race in their region, that prove police socialize in the community, says Bear.

Brandon Gillespie, MPD interim chief of police, said in an email to The Bee that officers understand they need to continue to earn the support the community has given them.

“The men and women of MPD cherish the support our community shows us and we work tirelessly to exceed the expectation they have of us,” he said. Gillespie believes that creating a better Modesto can happen by encouraging organizational excellence and increasing community engagement, which would also reduce crime and fears around it.

Furthermore, Baldwin said it’s nearly impossible to have empathy and compassion for a place you’ve never lived in, so hiring someone from the region would be ideal.

“They come in and they just do a job,” he said. “We need someone that’s doing more than just the job. We need someone that has a passion and a connection to the city.”

Mental health training wanted

Anguiano and Baldwin both expressed concern over police responding to mental health calls without proper training.

“We need to add more training to them so they can respond like a mental health practitioner, as opposed to someone that’s meant to kick a door in or fire a weapon,” Baldwin said.

He added that officers are often trauma victims just like some people in the community that they serve. The difference is that police have weapons.

Although Baldwin believes police shouldn’t respond to mental health calls, he said they need more training so that they have more than just weapons as tools that they can use.

Transparent and responsible key

John Mataka, community advocate at Valley Improvement Projects, said over the phone that the new chief of police needs to be someone the community can depend on.

“Be transparent if officers mess up,” he said, adding that when there’s video, it needs to be released promptly.

Mataka, a former volunteer for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), said he used to help people file complaints against police because of harassment or because they would stop them for no reason. Out of the over 50 complaints that he helped file, he said not one was substantiated, which leads him to believe that the process is rigged.

“It’s like the fox in the hen house… they’re not going to go against their officers,” he said.

Out of 145 civilian complaints against police misconduct between 2016 and 2019, only 5% were ruled in favor of the civilian, according to PoliceScorecard.org. Furthermore, Modesto has a 7% police accountability rating. The criteria for police accountability includes misconduct, excessive force, discrimination and criminal misconduct complaints upheld.

Baldwin said high amounts of peer pressure can come with positions that require trust and responsibility, like being an officer in law enforcement.

“Starting from the top down, they’re not able to challenge each other’s perspectives or viewpoints,” he said. “They kind of surrender to them.”

Baldwin believes that there are fine cops, who have the right to feel honor and pride. However, he said a fine cop can turn into a bad cop when he or she doesn’t have the courage to hold their fellow officer accountable.

“I’m hoping that (the new chief of police) has the ability to stand against the peer pressure,” he said, adding that it’s a must have quality.

To provide feedback on the new chief of police, visit the City of Modesto website.