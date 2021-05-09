Names of Note: Boxed wine maker near Ripon helps vets. Opera Modesto lauds 3 singers

The makers of Franzia box wine near Ripon have renewed their support for a nonprofit that helps service members getting medical care.

For six years, the company has donated a portion of its nationwide sales to the Fisher House Foundation in Palo Alto. It provides free housing to the families of veterans and active service members getting inpatient care at the nearby Veterans Administration hospital.

The donation amounts to $1 for every 3-liter or 5-liter box sold nationwide, up to $25,000 per year. Franzia is the world’s top-selling brand by volume.

This year through July 31, fans of the wine can aid the same cause with online purchases of Franzia-branded items. They include T-shirts, button-up shirts, baseball hats, sunglasses, party cups and dog bandanas. They are on the Patriotic Collection part of the website and come in red, white and blue.

The Fisher House Foundation was started in 1990 by the late Zachary Fisher, a real estate developer and philanthropist in New York City. The nonprofit now has houses at 91 military and VA hospitals, each with room for several families at a time.

The houses help them avoid the cost of lodging and the stress of driving each day to visit the patients. The Palo Alto site is for people living at least 50 miles away, which includes the Modesto area.

“We are proud to continue our support of Fisher House Foundation and leverage Franzia merchandise to make a difference in the lives of our military heroes,” said Collin Cooney, marketing director for the wine, in a news release.

The Franzia Winery is at Highway 120 and Murphy Road. It is owned by The Wine Group, a major industry player based in Livermore.

The Franzia name dates to 1906, when Guiseppe and Teresa Franzia planted their first vineyard near Ripon. Their descendants are no longer involved in the operation.

Three young singers impress Opera Modesto

Opera Modesto announced this year’s winners of the Kristina Townsend Memorial Vocal Competition. It honors the memory of the daughter of founder Buck Townsend and his wife, Erika.

The competition is open to singers 16 to 26 who live or study in an 11-county region from Sacramento to Fresno. It took place via video this year due to COVID-19.

The winners in the three age groups:

16-19: Luca Mitchell of Riverbank, a sophomore majoring in vocal performance at California State University, Stanislaus. He made his professional debut as Mr. Rushworth in Opera Modesto’s staging of “Mansfield Park.” He performs with the CSU Chamber Singers and the CSU Concert Chorale. He is also an accomplished pianist and composer.

of Riverbank, a sophomore majoring in vocal performance at California State University, Stanislaus. He made his professional debut as Mr. Rushworth in Opera Modesto’s staging of “Mansfield Park.” He performs with the CSU Chamber Singers and the CSU Concert Chorale. He is also an accomplished pianist and composer. 20-22: Elyse Coty , a Santa Cruz native majoring in voice performance at University of the Pacific. She recently recorded her Junior Recital and has been a member of Pacific Opera Theater’s recent online projects.

, a Santa Cruz native majoring in voice performance at University of the Pacific. She recently recorded her Junior Recital and has been a member of Pacific Opera Theater’s recent online projects. 23-26: Amanda Britt, a Redding native studying classical vocal performance at CSU Sacramento. She also sings with Camerata California in Carmichael.

Abner Arias of Stockton placed second in the 16-19 age group, and Shaleiyah Russell of Modesto received an “encouragement” award.

In the 20-22 group, Sophia Silvers of Sacramento was second and Zoey Turney of Kerman third.

In the 23-26 group, Mc Jefferson Agloro of Rancho Cordova placed second, Jonathon Saatman of Sacramento got honorable mention, and Merrissa Brambila of Modesto won an encouragement honor.

Opera Modesto began in 1983 as Townsend Opera Players. It aims to return to live shows and lessons this year if the pandemic permits.

Names of Note recognizes people and organizations for their contribution to their communities. Submit items to jholland@modbee.com.