Coronavirus update, May 5: Stanislaus hospital count drops; latest on tier status

Stanislaus County had its lowest COVID-19 hospital patient count in 2 1/2 weeks Tuesday, along with one more death.

A total of 1,047 residents have died from the virus since April 2020, the Health Services Agency said.

Positive tests reached 55,035 with the 46 added Tuesday. The county has 579,486 negative test results and 53,444 people who are presumed recovered.

The county learned Tuesday that it will remain in the red tier of the state’s pandemic plan for a seventh straight week. It is the third most restrictive of the four for business and gatherings.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The five hospitals had 73 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Tuesday, down from 84 on Monday and the fewest since the 61 on April 16. Six staffed intensive care beds were available to adults, down from seven.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Tuesday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the positivity rate was 4.39%, up from 2.34% a day earlier. The rolling seven-day rate was 3.42%, down from 3.62%. The 14-day rate was 3.25%, down from 3.29%.

Vaccines: As of Tuesday, 259,580 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged since April 16. This includes 115,369 doses to health care providers and 144,211 to public health.

Here is a look at this week’s public vaccination clinic schedule:

Wednesday, May 5, Turlock: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University; first and second doses of Pfizer

Wednesday, May 5, Patterson: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave.; second dose of Moderna

Thursday, May 6, Modesto: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.; first and second doses of Pfizer

Thursday, May 6, Modesto: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Airport Neighborhood Community Center, 805 Empire Ave; first dose of Pfizer

Friday, May 7, Oakdale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St.; second dose of Moderna

Friday, May 7, Turlock: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University; first dose of Moderna

Saturday, May 8, Turlock: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University; first and second doses of Pfizer

California has administered 31,468,937 vaccines as of Tuesday, up from 31,382,14 on Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 19th in the country, having administered 79,644 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Tuesday:

53.5% are female

46.5% male

8.6% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19.2% are 25 to 34

17.1% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12.1% are 55 to 64

6.5% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.8% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.

Geographically:

Modesto has 20,670 positive cases

Turlock has 7,446

Ceres has 5,598

Patterson has 2,596

Riverbank has 2,562

Oakdale has 1,853

Newman has 1,202

Waterford has 654

Hughson has 594

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,909

District 5 has 2,583

District 2 has 2,291

District 1 has 1,308

District 4 has 448

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Tuesday:

San Joaquin County has 1,382 COVID-19-related deaths among 72,724 cases.





Merced County has 454 deaths among 31,682 cases.





Tuolumne County has 64 deaths among 4,115 cases.

Mariposa County has seven deaths among 444 cases.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 3,749,580 confirmed cases in California and 62,029 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 32,513,408 U.S. cases and 578,403 deaths.

Around the state, nation and world

California health officials promoted four counties into looser levels of COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday morning due to vast improvement in infection numbers, including two of the state’s major urban hubs.

