Coronavirus update, May 1: Stanislaus County unveils next week’s vaccination sites

Stanislaus County added 98 cases of COVID-19 but zero deaths to the virus Friday.

The death toll remained at 1,043 since April 2020, the county Health Services Agency said.

The new positive tests raised the total to 54,810. Stanislaus also has 572,547 negative test results and 53,228 people who are presumed recovered.

The county has been in the red tier of the state’s pandemic response plan for five weeks. It is the third most restrictive of the four tiers for business and other activities. The state will update the tiers Tuesday, May 4.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The five hospitals had 96 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Friday, down one from Thursday. Seven staffed intensive care beds were available to adults, down from nine.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Thursday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the positivity rate was 3.1%, up from 3.04% a day earlier. The rolling seven-day rate was 3.8%, down from 4%. The 14-day rate was 3.42%, up from 3.37%.

Vaccines: As of Friday, 259,580 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged since April 16. This includes 115,369 doses to health care providers and 144,211 to public health.

The public vaccination clinic schedule through May 8:

Saturday, May 1, Modesto: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.; first and second doses of Pfizer

Monday, May 3, Turlock: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University; second dose of Pfizer

Monday, May 3, Grayson: 3 to 7 p.m., Grayson United Community Center, 8900 Laird St.; first dose of Pfizer

Tuesday, May 4, Modesto: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.; first and second doses of Pfizer

Tuesday, May 4, Oakdale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St.; second dose of Moderna

Wednesday, May 5, Turlock: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University; first and second doses of Pfizer

Wednesday, May 5, Patterson: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave.; second dose of Moderna

Thursday, May 6, Modesto: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.; first and second doses of Pfizer

Thursday, May 6, Modesto: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Airport Neighborhood Community Center, 805 Empire Ave; first dose of Pfizer

Friday, May 7, Oakdale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St.; second dose of Moderna

Friday, May 7, Turlock: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University; first dose of Moderna

Saturday, May 8, Turlock: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University; first and second doses of Pfizer

California has administered 30,223,491 vaccines as of Friday, up from 29,957,450 on Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 20th in the country, having administered 76,491 doses per 100,000 residents. Connecticut ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Friday:

53.5% are female

46.5% male

8.5% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19.2% are 25 to 34

17.1% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12.1% are 55 to 64

6.5% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.8% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.

Geographically:

Modesto has 20,583 positive cases

Turlock has 7,407

Ceres has 5,576

Patterson has 2,590

Riverbank has 2,550

Oakdale has 1,847

Newman has 1,195

Waterford has 651

Hughson has 590

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,887

District 5 has 2,574

District 2 has 2,284

District 1 has 1,304

District 4 has 448

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Friday:

San Joaquin County has 1,346 COVID-19-related deaths among 72,478 cases.





Merced County has 454 deaths among 31,594 cases.





Tuolumne County has 4,105 cases and 64 deaths.

Mariposa County has 441 cases and seven deaths.

As of Saturday morning, there were 3,742,115 confirmed cases in California and 62,078 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 32,346,443 U.S. cases and 576,234 deaths.

