Coronavirus update, April 30: Hospital cases go back under 100 in Stanislaus

Hospital cases of COVID-19 dropped back under 100 in Stanislaus County for the first time in four days Thursday.

The count has stayed below that milestone for most of the past several weeks but got as high as 118 on Tuesday.

One more resident has died from the virus, for a total of 1,043 since April 2020, the county Health Services Agency said.

The county added 89 positive tests, raising the total to 54,712. Stanislaus also has 570,279 negative test results and 53,161 people who are presumed recovered.

The county got word Tuesday that it would remain in the red tier of the state’s pandemic response plan for a fifth straight week. It is the third most restrictive of the four tiers for business and other activities.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The five hospitals had 97 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Thursday, down from Wednesday’s 113. Nine staffed intensive care beds were available to adults, down from 15.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Thursday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the positivity rate was 3.04%, down from 6.41% a day earlier. The rolling seven-day rate was 4.00%, up from 3.62%. The 14-day rate was 3.37%, up from 3.25%.

Vaccines: As of Thursday, 259,580 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged since April 16. This includes 115,369 doses to health care providers and 144,211 to public health.

The public vaccination clinic schedule for the rest of this week:

Friday, April 30, Oakdale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until supply runs out, Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St.; second dose of Moderna (no appointment needed)

Friday, April 30, Patterson: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supply runs out; Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave.; first dose of Moderna (appointment urged); second dose of Moderna (no appointment needed)

Friday, April 30, Turlock: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supply runs out, Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University; first dose of Pfizer (appointment urged); second dose of Pfizer (no appointment needed)

Saturday, May 1, Modesto: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supply runs out, Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.; first dose of Pfizer (appointment urged); second dose of Pfizer (no appointment needed)

California has administered 29,957,450 vaccines as of Thursday, up from 29,640,092 on Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 19th in the country, having administered 75,818 doses per 100,000 residents. Connecticut ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Thursday:

53.5% are female

46.5% male

8.5% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19.2% are 25 to 34

17.1% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12.1% are 55 to 64

6.5% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.8% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.

Geographically:

Modesto has 20,544 positive cases

Turlock has 7,401

Ceres has 5,538

Patterson has 2,586

Riverbank has 2,545

Oakdale has 1,843

Newman has 1,191

Waterford has 651

Hughson has 590

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,880

District 5 has 2,572

District 2 has 2,283

District 1 has 1,307

District 4 has 447

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Thursday:

San Joaquin County has 1,346 COVID-19-related deaths among 72,395 cases.





Merced County has 454 deaths among 31,557 cases.





Tuolumne County has 4,104 cases and 64 deaths.

Mariposa County has 441 cases and seven deaths.

As of Thursday morning, there were 3,740,038 confirmed cases in California and 61,672 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 32,289,787 U.S. cases and 575,197 deaths.

