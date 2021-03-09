Coronavirus update, March 9: Stanislaus hospitals stay well below peak. Deaths at 959

The COVID-19 patient count at Stanislaus County hospitals stayed under 100 for a 10th straight day Monday.

The county Health Services Agency announced two more deaths, for a total of 959 since last spring.

Positive tests grew by 220 for a total of 51,238. Stanislaus also has 466,379 negative test results and 49,493 people who are presumed recovered.

The five hospitals reported 92 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, up from 87 on Sunday. The count last topped 100 on Feb. 26 and is far below the 300-plus in early January. The hospitals had eight staffed intensive-care beds available to adults Monday, down from 11 a day earlier.

The single-day infection rate was 5.63%, down from 9.81% the previous day, according to the state website. The rolling seven-day rate was 6.73%, up from 6.71%. The 14-day rate stood at 6.89%, up from 6.61%.

According to the Los Angeles Times COVID-19 tracker, Stanislaus County has the fourth highest rate of infection per 100,000 residents in the last week among the state’s 58 counties. Its rate of death also is 25th highest. Since the pandemic’s start, its infection rate remains 15th highest and the death rate fourth highest among all California counties.

Stanislaus remains in the purple tier, meaning the virus is “widespread,” following the state’s reassessment of conditions Tuesday. It seeks to reach red, orange and finally yellow, with few limits on business and gatherings.

A new reassessment will be released Tuesday.

As of Monday, 91,800 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County. This includes 43,335 doses to health care providers and 48,465 to public health.

The public clinic schedule for this week:

Wednesday, Turlock: First and second doses, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University

Wednesday, Patterson: First dose only, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave.

Thursday, Modesto: First and second dose, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.

Friday, Modesto: First and second dose, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.

Friday, Oakdale: First and second dose, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St.

Saturday, Turlock: First dose only, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University

More information is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 10,805,474 vaccines as of Monday, up from 10,628,468 on Sunday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 38th in the country, having administered 27,347 doses per 100,000 residents. Alaska ranks first, Georgia 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Here are the demographic breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Monday:

53.6% are female

46.4% male

8.3% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.3% are 25 to 34

17.2% are 35 to 44

14.9% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 18,913 positive cases

Turlock has 6,933

Ceres has 5,256

Patterson has 2,451

Riverbank has 2,373

Oakdale has 1,671

Newman has 1,145

Waterford has 618

Hughson has 563

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,667

District 5 has 2,452

District 2 has 2,129

District 1 has 1,191

District 4 has 392

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Monday:

San Joaquin County has 1,189 COVID-19-related deaths among 67,395 cases.





Merced County has 415 deaths among 29,557 cases.





Tuolumne County has 3,982 cases and 59 deaths.





Mariposa County has 396 cases and seven deaths.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 3,603,716 confirmed cases in California and 54,380 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 29,045,909 U.S. cases and 525,904 deaths.

