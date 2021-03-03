Coronavirus update, March 3: Stanislaus adds just 60 new cases. Deaths reach 950

Stanislaus County reported a single COVID-19 death and just 60 new cases Tuesday, another sign that the virus could finally be waning.

A total of 950 residents have died since last spring, the Health Services Agency said.

The new positive tests raised the total to 50,639. Stanislaus also has 455,321 negative test results and 48,784 people who are presumed recovered.

The county’s five hospitals had 91 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, up from 80 on Monday. It was the first increase in four days but well below the 300-plus in early January. There were 12 staffed intensive care unit beds available for adults on Tuesday, down from 15 on Monday.

Tuesday’s positivity rate of 5.04% put the county’s seven-day rolling rate at 6.77% and its 14-day rate at 7.31%, a 2.2% decline over the previous two weeks, bettering the state’s downturn of 1.5% over that same time frame.

According to the Los Angeles Times COVID-19 tracker, Stanislaus County has the eighth highest rate of infection per 100,000 residents in the last week among the state’s 58 counties. Its rate of death also is 31st highest. Since the pandemic’s start, its infection rate remains 15th highest and the death rate fourth highest among all California counties.

Stanislaus remains in the purple tier, meaning the virus is “widespread,” following the state’s reassessment of conditions Tuesday. It seeks to reach red, orange and finally yellow, with few limits on business and gatherings.

As of Tuesday, 91,800 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, up from 77,310 on Monday. This includes 43,335 doses to health care providers and 48,465 to public health.

The public clinic schedule for this week:

Wednesday, Turlock: First dose only, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Geer Road entrance to California State University, Stanislaus

Thursday, Modesto: First dose only, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.

Thursday, Oakdale: Second dose of Moderna, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St.

Friday, Oakdale: First dose only, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lemmons Center

Friday, Patterson: First and second doses, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hammon Senior Center, 1033 West Las Palmas Ave.

Saturday, Turlock: First dose only, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Geer Road entrance to Stan State

More information is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 9,497,125 vaccines as of Tuesday, up from 9,106,077 on Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 27th in the country, having administered 24,036 doses per 100,000 residents. Alaska ranks first, Georgia 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Here are the demographic breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Tuesday:

53.5% are female

46.5% male

8.3% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.3% are 25 to 34

17.2% are 35 to 44

14.9% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 18,674 positive cases

Turlock has 6,867

Ceres has 5,196

Patterson has 2,445

Riverbank has 2,356

Oakdale has 1,650

Newman has 1,143

Waterford has 613

Hughson has 553

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,625

District 5 has 2,409

District 2 has 2,117

District 1 has 1,186

District 4 has 386

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Tuesday:

San Joaquin County has 1,140 COVID-19-related deaths among 67,040 cases.





Merced County has 405 deaths among 29,195 cases.





Tuolumne County has 3,963 cases and 59 deaths.





Mariposa County has 395 cases and seven deaths.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 3,577,966 confirmed cases in California and 52,798 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 28,719,860 U.S. cases and 516,616 deaths.

