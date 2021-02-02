Coronavirus update, Feb. 2: Stanislaus hospital count falling; 6 more deaths reported

February began with yet another decline in COVID-19 cases in Stanislaus County hospitals. The county Monday also reported six more deaths.

A total of 834 residents have died since the first one last April, the county Health Services Agency said. The month just ended had 212 deaths, the most of any.

The 146 new cases reported Monday brought the county’s total to 46,268. Stanislaus also has 392,282 negative test results and 42,726 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The county’s five hospitals had 227 confirmed COVID-19 patients Monday, down from 238 on Sunday. It was the lowest count since the 215 on Dec. 7 and about 100 fewer than early January. Available ICU beds for adults remained at two.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was 14.66%, down from 14.75%. The seven-day rate was 13.75%, down from 13.8%.

Over the last seven days, Stanislaus County’s infection rate per 100,000 residents ranks 15th highest among the state’s 58 counties and rate of death is 18th, according to the Los Angeles Times COVID-19 tracker. Its overall death rate per 100,000 residents remains fourth in the state. Its infection rate per 100,000 residents is 16th.

A long-term projection of easing ICU capacity prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom on Jan. 25 to lift the stay-home order in the 12-county San Joaquin Valley Region. Stanislaus remains in the purple tier, the most restrictive for business and gatherings.

As of Monday, 41,200 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged for several days. This includes 19,660 doses to health care providers and 21,540 to public health. The numbers do not include federal allocations to staff and residents at nursing care facilities and some provided directly to hospital systems.

Information regarding vaccinations in Stanislaus County is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 3,453,284 doses as of Monday, up from 3,095,781 on Sunday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 38th in the country, having administered 8,740 doses per 100,000 residents. Alaska ranks first, Idaho 50th among the states.

Here are the demographic breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Monday:

53.6% are female

46.4% male

8% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.5% are 25 to 34

17.3% are 35 to 44

14.9% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 16,972 positive cases

Turlock has 6,180

Ceres has 4,835

Patterson has 2,299

Riverbank has 2,096

Oakdale has 1,439

Newman has 1,050

Waterford has 541

Hughson has 498

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,412

District 5 has 2,235

District 2 has 1,906

District 1 has 1,071

District 4 has 339

San Joaquin County has 870 COVID-19-related deaths among 62,146 cases.





Merced County has 354 deaths among 26,674 cases.





Tuolumne County has 3,594 cases and 49 deaths.





Mariposa County has 367 cases and five deaths.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 3,342,647 confirmed cases in California and 41,402 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 26,322,368 U.S. cases and 443,613 deaths.

