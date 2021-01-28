Coronavirus update, Jan. 28: Stanislaus sets record for most deaths in one month

The five deaths announced Wednesday made January the worst month yet for COVID-19 in Stanislaus County.

The total this month is 192 with four days to go. December had brought 188 deaths. The total stands at 808 since the pandemic arrived last spring, the county Health Services Agency said.

The 146 new cases Tuesday raised the total to 44,998. Stanislaus also has 378,205 negative test results and 41,153 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The county’s five hospitals had 278 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Wednesday, down from 289 the previous day. The figure was well over 300 in early January. One adult intensive-care bed was available.

The county’s 14-day rolling positivity rate rose for the first time in nearly a week to 16.54% after a single-day rate of 26.19, its highest increase since Jan. 7. Its seven-day rate rose by more than 1 percentage point to 15.44%.

The 14-day rate is still -3.3% from the previous 14 days yet above the state infection rate of 8.8%.

A long-term projection of easing ICU capacity prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday to lift the stay-home order in the 12-county San Joaquin Valley Region. Stanislaus remains in the purple tier, the most restrictive for business and gatherings.

As of Wednesday, 41,200 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County. This includes 19,660 doses to health care providers and 21,540 to public health. The numbers do not include federal allocations to staff and residents at nursing care facilities and some provided directly to hospital systems.

Information regarding vaccinations in Stanislaus County is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 2,579,666 doses as of Wednesday, up from 2,446,577 the day before, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 37th in the country, having administered 6,529 doses per 100,000 residents. Alaska ranks first, Idaho 50th among the states.

Here are the demographic breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Wednesday:

53.6% are female

46.4% male

7.9% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19.5% are 25 to 34

17.3% are 35 to 44

14.9% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 16,516 positive cases

Turlock has 5,996

Ceres has 4,693

Patterson has 2,245

Riverbank has 2,034

Oakdale has 1,408

Newman has 1,025

Waterford has 531

Hughson has 480

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,355

District 5 has 2,170

District 2 has 1,847

District 1 has 1,042

District 4 has 335

San Joaquin County has 849 COVID-19-related deaths among 61,092 cases.





Merced County has 339 deaths among 25,834 cases.





Tuolumne County has 3,520 cases and 42 deaths.





Mariposa County has 358 cases and five deaths.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 3,250.649 confirmed cases in California and 38,817 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 25,599,691 U.S. cases and 429,214 deaths.

County adds Patterson vaccine clinic

Stanislaus County’s fourth coronavirus vaccine clinic will open Friday in Patterson, bringing the two-step vaccine to the western portion of the county.

High school sports take key step

In a big step to allow all high school athletes to have a chance to play sports this school year, the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section voted 47-10 in a Board of Managers Meeting to allow each league to create its own sports schedule for the rest of the year.

Stanislaus is ‘not out in the clear’

Stanislaus County’s health officer said Tuesday the county continues to struggle with the coronavirus pandemic, even though the state lifted a regional stay-home order Monday.

Newsom lifts stay-home order

Stanislaus County and the rest of a 12-county San Joaquin Valley region are no longer under a regional stay-home order, meaning that COVID-19 restrictions are lifted for some businesses and activities.

Stimulus aids lower-income renters

Modesto and Stanislaus County are getting $16.4 million from the most recent federal stimulus to help lower-income renters struggling to pay their rent and utilities because of the new coronavirus pandemic.

Patterson students get help connecting

Magdalena Fernandez no longer worries whether her daughter can connect to the internet and join her online kindergarten class thanks to new equipment from Patterson Joint Unified School District.

Editorial: Stanislaus shows the way on vaccines

Stanislaus County did us proud by immediately offering COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 65 and older, along with health care workers, at county-run clinics.

Downtown eatery tries to buck pandemic





When one restaurant has already closed in the same space in part because of the ongoing pandemic, the decision to open another comes with many critical choices.

From around the state, nation and world





A judge has granted a northeast Fresno grocery store a restraining order against an anti-mask activist who led a protest at the market on Jan. 23.

President Joe Biden’s coronavirus response team is preparing to send vaccines directly to retail pharmacies as soon as early February, a move that would create new access points for Americans to get immunized against COVID-19.

A highly contagious variant of the coronavirus first identified in the United Kingdom is now in 26 states and has infected at least 308 people, said the new director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.