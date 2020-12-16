Coronavirus update, Dec. 16: Modesto tops 10,000 cases. ICU index still near zero

Latest facts on COVID-19 in Modesto area

Stanislaus County again reported five deaths to the virus Tuesday, along with 400 more cases. A key index on hospital capacity hovered near zero.

A total of 483 residents have died since the pandemic began, the Health Services Agency said.

The county reported that 27,798 people have tested positive, 262,503 have tested negative and 23,521 are presumed recovered.

The city of Modesto surpassed 10,000 positive tests Tuesday, making up 36.3% of the county’s cases. It has about 40% of the county population.

Stanislaus County hospitals reported 335 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, including non-ICU beds, up from 331 on Monday. The count had been around 40 earlier in autumn after a summer that saw on July 23 a record number of 232 patients, according to the state.

A stay-home order started Dec. 6 because of tight ICU capacity for Stanislaus and 11 other counties in the San Joaquin Valley Region.

The order was triggered when available ICU beds for adults dropped below 15% of the total. The figure was at 1.6% on Tuesday after hitting zero Monday.

The 14-day positivity rate, according to state data, was 15.43%, up from 15.01% the previous day. The seven-day rate was 14.33%, up from 12.98%.

The demographic breakdowns of the positive tests as of Tuesday:

54% are female

46% male

8% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

20% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 10,092 positive cases

Turlock has 3,769

Ceres has 3,007

Patterson has 1,366

Riverbank has 1,268

Oakdale has 812

Newman has 598

Waterford has 323

Hughson has 265

Supervisorial District 3 has 1,476

District 5 has 1,449

District 2 has 1,189

District 1 has 641

District 4 has 177

San Joaquin County has 537 COVID-19-related deaths among 32,641 cases.





Merced County has 207 deaths among 14,483 cases (not updated since Friday).





Tuolumne County has 1,943 cases and 19 deaths.





Mariposa County has 181 cases and four deaths.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 1,652,718 confirmed cases in California and 21,496 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 16,725,039 U.S. cases and 303,867 deaths.

