Coronavirus update, Dec. 12: Stanislaus has 282 hospital patients and 5 more deaths

Stanislaus County saw another jump in hospitalized cases of COVID-19 on Friday, though a key index on intensive-care units improved slightly.

Five more residents have died, for a total of 463, the county Health Services Agency said.

It reported 261 new cases, for a total of 25,936. Another 251,173 people have tested negative, and 22,177 are presumed recovered.

A stay-home order has been in place since Sunday because of tight ICU capacity for Stanislaus and 11 other counties in the San Joaquin Valley Region.

The order was triggered when available ICU beds for adults dropped below 15% of the total. The figure stood at just 1.9% on Thursday but ticked up to 4.6% on Friday.

Stanislaus County hospitals reported 282 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, including non-ICU beds, up from 267 on Thursday. Eight ICU beds were free, up from five.

The case rate among those ages 14-and-under have risen from 91.5 on Nov. 25 to 150.6 in early December. It was at 62.3 a month ago. In that same period the, case rate for those ages 15 to 24 has grown from 217.6 to 340..9

The demographic breakdowns of the positive tests as of Friday:

54% are female

46% male

8% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

20% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84,

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 9,320 positive cases

Turlock has 3,521

Ceres has 2,821

Patterson has 1,266

Riverbank has 1,166

Oakdale has 716

Newman has 536

Waterford has 308

Hughson has 247

Supervisorial District 5 has 1,374

District 3 has 1,343

District 2 has 1,091

District 1 has 588

District 4 has 165

San Joaquin County has 534 COVID-19-related deaths among 31,720 cases.





Merced County has 207 deaths among 14,483 cases.





Tuolumne County has 1,547 cases and 17 deaths.





Mariposa County has 171 cases and four deaths.

As of Friday evening, there were 1,524,440 confirmed cases in California and 20,859 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 15,851,735 U.S. cases and 295,539 deaths.

COVID keeps spreading at Stanislaus nursing facilities

Ongoing outbreaks pushed the number of COVID-19 cases among nursing home residents in Stanislaus County past new records this week.

Where will patients go for ICU care?

The number of staffed intensive care unit beds available in Stanislaus County fell to just four of the approximately 115 beds, or 4.6%, on Friday. The capacity of ICU beds in the San Joaquin Valley region, Stanislaus County’s next tier for medical resources, is also stretched to its limit, with only 4.5% of staffed beds available.

Details on vaccine rollout in Stanislaus

Nearly 4,000 doses of Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, but don’t roll up your sleeves just yet. First in line are health care workers in acute care hospitals with the highest risk for exposure.

So what exactly has closed here?

While in many ways the order is similar to the one issued in March, at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, there are significant differences in Stanislaus and nearby counties.

Stan State and sister campuses eye fall 2021

Spurred by the approval of coronavirus vaccines, the 23-campus California State University is planning to return to mostly in-person learning by fall 2021, according to an announcement Wednesday from outgoing CSU Chancellor Timothy White.

High schools pause athletic conditioning

With Stanislaus County under a new stay-at-home order due to the spread of the coronavirus and available hospital ICUs falling under 15% capacity, the county’s health department has suspended athletic conditioning workouts for all high schools.

Tenth Street Place limits public again

Modesto has closed its offices to the public at Tenth Street Place, the city-county government center in downtown, because of the spike in COVID-19 and the governor’s recent stay-at-home order for the San Joaquin Valley.

Drive-thru flu vaccine clinics expand

Starting this week, Stanislaus County public health will host drive-thru flu vaccine clinics in Patterson and Ceres, and additional locations are slated in the coming weeks. All of the vaccines are free and available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Editorial: We know the stay-home drill





The current stay-home order will last a minimum of three weeks. If we refuse to follow proven safety protocols, the burdens borne by the sick, the dying and our businesses will extend beyond.

How to help Stanislaus businesses survive holidays

Modesto and Stanislaus County restaurants and retailers suggest best ways to help them survive new COVID-19 pandemic stay-at-home lockdown order.

What Modesto neighborhood has highest rate of cases?

The Modesto ZIP code 95351 has the highest rate of coronavirus cases in Stanislaus County, showing how the pandemic affects low-income and Latino communities. One family tells a heartbreaking story.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, said the U.S. could see “some degree of normality” by late 2021 if a majority of people get the COVID-19 vaccine.

A “superspreader” wedding near Ritzville, Washington, that may have led to the deaths of seven nursing home residents has raised the question of why weddings are so risky during the pandemic.

The Clorox wipes shortage may continue well into 2021, according to a company official. The disinfectant wipes have been a hot commodity during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Clorox is having difficulty keeping up with demand.