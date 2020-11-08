Modesto Bee Logo
Coronavirus update, Nov. 8: Hospitalizations, new cases spike in Stanislaus County

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Hospitalizations of patients with confirmed cases of coronavirus grew by 10 to 63 on Saturday, according to data released by the Stanislaus County Health Services Agency.

The total is the highest in at least a month as the county struggles to keep the number of infections down in hopes to avoid returning to the state’s most business-restrictive purple tier in its system to track COVID throughout California.

Additionally, the county reported 82 positive tests results, more than double what officials feel is needed to remain in the red tier. Zero deaths were reported Saturday, keeping that total at 407.

Coronavirus: Latest news

The single-day infection rate Friday was 4.77%, according to the state, down from 8.6% on Thursday. The 14-day rolling total was 5.1%, above the state’s 3.3%. By comparison, San Joaquin County’s 14-day rate is 5.1%, Merced’s is 6.1% and Tuolumne’s is 3.7%.

In terms of deaths per 100,000 residents, Stanislaus has recorded 73.91, San Joaquin 64.81 and Merced 59.06.

As of Saturday, the county Health Services Agency said 18,368 residents have tested positive, 107,342 tested negative and 17,496 are presumed recovered.

The county had 13 intensive care beds available for adults, up from three on Friday.

plan for reducing covid-19 (2).png
covid map 1027
Of the positive cases:

Geographically:

In other nearby counties:

As of Sunday morning, there were 969,362 confirmed cases in California and 17,961 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 9,861,983 U.S. cases and 237,123 deaths.

Here’s a look at how holiday parades stand

Christmas parades in Modesto, Turlock in the Central Valley of California will go on, but with some major changes due to the coronavirus.

Staying in red tier will be difficult

Stanislaus County may be running out of options in trying to prevent another state-ordered clampdown on businesses and activities due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Program aids downtown businesses in Stanislaus

Turns out, there is such thing as half a free lunch. A massive injection of taxpayer-supported COVID-19 relief money is going into a program designed to help area restaurants and other retailers struggling during the pandemic.

Latest on Stanislaus tier status

A state evaluation found that Stanislaus County has an increase in coronavirus transmission that could trigger tighter restrictions on businesses and activities.

From around the state, nation and world

President-elect Joe Biden plans to announce a new coronavirus task force on his presidential transition team on Monday as one of his first acts since winning the election.

Queen Elizabeth II donned a face mask in public for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic when attending a brief ceremony at Westminster Abbey last week to mark the centenary of the burial of the Unknown Warrior.

