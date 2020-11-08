Coronavirus update, Nov. 8: Hospitalizations, new cases spike in Stanislaus County

Note: The Modesto Bee and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on our websites for this developing story, providing critical information to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Hospitalizations of patients with confirmed cases of coronavirus grew by 10 to 63 on Saturday, according to data released by the Stanislaus County Health Services Agency.

The total is the highest in at least a month as the county struggles to keep the number of infections down in hopes to avoid returning to the state’s most business-restrictive purple tier in its system to track COVID throughout California.

Additionally, the county reported 82 positive tests results, more than double what officials feel is needed to remain in the red tier. Zero deaths were reported Saturday, keeping that total at 407.

The single-day infection rate Friday was 4.77%, according to the state, down from 8.6% on Thursday. The 14-day rolling total was 5.1%, above the state’s 3.3%. By comparison, San Joaquin County’s 14-day rate is 5.1%, Merced’s is 6.1% and Tuolumne’s is 3.7%.

In terms of deaths per 100,000 residents, Stanislaus has recorded 73.91, San Joaquin 64.81 and Merced 59.06.

As of Saturday, the county Health Services Agency said 18,368 residents have tested positive, 107,342 tested negative and 17,496 are presumed recovered.

The county had 13 intensive care beds available for adults, up from three on Friday.

Of the positive cases:

54% are female

46% male

7% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

21% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84,

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 6,785 positive cases

Turlock has 2,521

Ceres has 2,274

Patterson has 953

Riverbank has 908

Oakdale has 436

Newman has 374

Waterford has 280

Hughson has 190

Supervisorial District 5 has 1,176

District 3 has 1,046

District 2 has 849

District 1 has 407

District 4 has 145

In other nearby counties:

San Joaquin County has 494 COVID-19-related deaths among 22,635 cases.





Merced County has 164 deaths among 9,982 cases.





Tuolumne County has 329 cases and eight deaths.





Mariposa County has 89 cases and two deaths.

As of Sunday morning, there were 969,362 confirmed cases in California and 17,961 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 9,861,983 U.S. cases and 237,123 deaths.

