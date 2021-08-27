Car veers off highway, becomes wedged between large trees in Northern California, CHP says

A driver on Friday Aug. 27, 2021, lost control of his car, which went off Highway 88 and wedged itself between two trees between Carson Pass and Woods Lake Road in Alpine County, California. California Highway Patrol

A driver was injured early Friday when he lost control of his car, veering off a highway and wedging the vehicle between two large trees in Alpine County, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash occurred about 3 a.m. along Highway 88, between Carson Pass and Woods Lake Road, near the southeastern edge of El Dorado County, according to the CHP South Lake Tahoe Area Office.

A 62-year-old man was driving the small white car west on Highway 88 and lost control. CHP officials said the car went onto the dirt shoulder before the car struck a large boulder.

The crash with the boulder caused the car to flip and become stuck between the two trees, the CHP reported. Officials said the driver got himself out of the car, and he suffered minor to moderate injuries.