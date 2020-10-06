Hunter finds human skull near California lake, sheriff’s officials say

Authorities are searching an area near Lake Almanor in Plumas County for additional human remains after a hunter found a human skull, sheriff’s officials said.

On Monday, the hunter called the dispatch center to report the discovery of a possible human skull, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon.

The hunter found the skull in a wooded area near the south end of First Avenue in the town of Chester and near Lake Almanor, sheriff’s officials said. A deputy and a sergeant were sent to the area and confirmed it was a human skull.

The Plumas County Search and Rescue Team has been sent to search the area for more human remains, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The skull was taken to the county Medical Examiner’s Office for identification. Sheriff’s officials said they will provide an update once the skull has been identified.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.