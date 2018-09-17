Amazon will build second fulfillment center in Stockton, with 1,000-plus jobs

Amazon announced Monday that Stockton will get a second fulfillment center, with more than 1,000 jobs.
The center will use an existing building at 4532 Newcastle Road, just north of Arch Road near Stockton Metropolitan Airport. It is nearly three miles east of the first center, which opened earlier this month.
Amazon also has fulfillment centers in Patterson, Tracy and other parts of the state and nation. They pick and ship orders for customers of the online shopping giant, with the help of robotics.
“Stockton is a city with great momentum, and we’ve made jobs and economic development top priority,” Mayor Michael Tubbs said in a news release. “I am excited about connecting our local workforce with the 1,000 jobs and investment Amazon is bringing to our community.”
The new site will be about 1 milllion square feet. An Amazon news release did not specify when the center will open or exactly how many people will work there. It did say the jobs offer “competitive hourly wages and a comprehensive benefits package.”
Amazon said it has created about 39,000 jobs and invested about $19 billion in California since 2011. It also noted its Career Choice program, which pays most of the tuition for employees returning to college, even with plans for non-Amazon jobs.
