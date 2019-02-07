Cardi B, Lady Gaga and celebs to receive Hilmar man’s dog leash in Grammys swag bags

After the Grammys this weekend, a lot of big-name celebrities like Cardi B and Lady Gaga will be going home with a Hilmar man’s dog leash.

Valley businessman and inventor Richard Sargis is back with his Safety Dog Leash, which debuted last year in the Academy Awards unofficial swag bag. The leash, which attaches to your existing leash and keeps it firmly secured around your wrist, was among the more than $100,000-worth of luxury items given to Oscar nominees before the annual telecast in 2018 by Los Angeles-based marketing company Distinctive Assets.

This year, Sargis has his product in both the upcoming Oscars gift bag and the Grammys gift bag. The Grammys swag features some $30,000 of goods and services including high-end perks like a week-long stay at a Southern California spa and more down-to-earth treats like Pepperidge Farms Milano cookies and, of course, Sargis’s dog leash.

Since appearing in last year’s Oscar gift bag, Sargis said, he has had several inquiries about the product. He has reached out to stars like Erik Estrada, Lou Ferrigno and Dean Cain as potential celebrity sponsors of the product as well. And he is considering the infomercial route as well to market his product.

He plans to go down to Los Angeles for the Oscars, and hopes to attend the ceremony with his rescue dog Rocco, whose escape on a walk inspired the leash in the first place.

For more information visit www.safetydogleash.com.