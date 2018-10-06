So nice she did it twice; Turlock shop owner opens second spot downtown

Downtown Turlock has no shortage of cute shops and boutiques. But Turlock native Debra Volk and her sister Diane Watling know there is always room for one more. Even if it competes with one of their own.
The fraternal twins opened D2, an upscale home decor, accessories and curios shop, on Main Street next to Bistro 234 this summer. This is actually Volk’s second shop. She has owned Digs just one block away since 2012, and the sisters have since become partners on it as well. The new shop’s name refers both to the other store and the two sisters’ first names.
While Digs specializes in more rustic vintage and recycled and then refurbished goods, D2 has a more refined and artistic style. Many items are handmade, others are vintage, some are made by local artisans. Step inside and it’s a feast for the eyes with unusual and beautiful items at every turn. There are large and small furniture pieces, wall art, jewelry, perfumes, lamps and a lot more.
“This is what I’ve always dreamed of having,” Volk said. “This store is more refined and my personal taste. I’ve loved collecting vintage things all of my life. Some of the items are even my own things.”
Volk and her sister, both Hughson High class of 1972 graduates, source merchandise though local artists, estate sales, artisan vendors and more. Items range in price from under $10 to the more pricey like a $2,000 almost ceiling-high vintage china cabinet.
While it might seem strange to own two different shops both selling somewhat similar items on the same block, Volk said downtown Turlock’s popularity means there is space for each. Still, she didn’t initially set out to open another store. But it was her new next-door neighbor, Bistro 234 owner Jennifer Doerksen, who convinced her to take the leap.
Doerksen owns the building block and the space became available in March. It had previously been a chalk painting studio and a floral store. She suggested Volk take the space. And, after some thought, she agreed.
“Every shop in a radius of two or three blocks is very different and there is a market for all of them,” Volk said. “And every year, more and more people come to downtown Turlock. It’s really flourishing.”
The shop’s decor is enhanced exposed brick and a tin ceiling that date back to the original building. What Volk wants most is for customers to leave feeling they’ve found something special for their homes.
“I like the customer to be happy when they walk out of here and are buying something unique, something one-of-a-kind. Not something you’d find at HomeGoods or will see the same thing in someone else’s house.”
D2, at 228 E Main St., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. For more information, call 209-226-1401 or visit www.digsandd2.com.
Elsewhere on the Business Beat:
What’s better than a cookie? A free cookie.
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is giving away a free Pizookie to customers on Tuesday, Oct. 9. The restaurant chain is also offering discounts on its signature pizza-sized cookie dessert from Oct. 10 until the end of the month. To receive your free Pizookie, you must make a $9.95 food purchase. But then you can enjoy your sweet treat free of charge.
BJ’s has a location at the Vintage Faire Mall on Dale Road in north Modesto.
Marijke Rowland: 209-578-2284, @marijkerowland
Comments