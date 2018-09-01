Good news for parents, tiny fashionistas; Carter’s/OshKosh opens at Vintage Faire

In real estate the mantra is location, location, location. Turns out the same can be said for children’s clothes.
Children’s clothing brands Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh debuted its joint store in an entirely kid-friendly zone at Vintage Faire Mall this Friday. The new children’s clothing store is sandwiched between The Children’s Place and Disney store and two doors down from Cotton On Kids along the Modesto mall’s upper level. Store manager Desiree Porter said the location is ideal for the combined shop, which sells both Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh children’s apparel and accessories.
This is the first Carter’s or OskKosh store at the Modesto mall, and a welcome sight to parents looking for children’s clothes in the area.
“I am very happy they are here. I saw they opened and said as soon as I get off work I’m coming here,” said Modesto mother Soriel Marroquin, who came with her two daughters ages 6 and 1-and-a-half, to pick out some outfits. Previously she would drive to all the way to Gilroy to visit a Carter’s store.
The new store sells children’s clothing from infants (as young as preemies) and up to size 14 (for pre-teens). You can find everything from T-shirts to jeans, hoodies to socks in the 4,500-square-foot shop. Store manager Desiree Porter said the combined Carter’s/OshKosh concept is relatively new for the company. Atlanta-based Carter’s acquired OskKosh in 2005, and purchased the children’s accessories company Skip Hop in 2016. All three brands are sold within the store.
Porter said about 70 percent of the store is Carter’s brand clothing, with the remaining 30 percent OshKosh gear. The store opened with a blowout 50 percent-off Labor Day weekend sale.
“When I worked at the Tracy (Carter’s) store, people used to come from Modesto, Oakdale, Atwater to find the brand,” Porter said. “So people have been asking for it and I think we’ll do well here.”
But Carter’s/OshKosh isn’t the mall’s only new arrival. A handful of other new stores and restaurants should open at the shopping center in comings months.
In the outdoor addition along the southern face of the mall, MidiCi Neapolitan Pizza is coming to the corner space that formerly housed Bebe’s clothing. As the name suggests, the restaurant specializes in Neopolitan-style, wood-fired pizza. It also has an assortment of small plates and salads. It is expected to open in late fall, early winter.
Also coming to Vintage Faire’s upper-level food court is Taqueria and Fru Juice. The new Mexican restaurant will replace another taqueria which has since closed in the space that for many year’s was home to Taxi’s Hamburgers. The space is currently under construction.
Cinnabon lovers will need to wait until fall to get their fix. The corner shop at the start of the mall’s food court closed this month for remodeling. It is expected to reopen in the fall.
Two non-food related stores are also open/opening soon. The old Teavana space, on the lower level, is being renovated and will become a Valliani Jewelers. Also on the lower level, next to the Forever 21, Lioness has moved in. The luxury skincare and beauty bar is leasing the space, which once housed The Body Shop, temporarily.
Vintage Faire Mall, at 3401 Dale Road, is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. For more information visit www.shopvintagefairemall.com.
Speaking of new additions in and around the Vintage Faire Mall, a La-Z-Boy Home Furnishings & Decor gallery has opened along Sisk Road right next to the Modesto Mall.
The furniture store opened this month at 3500 Sisk Road, in the space that previously housed Home Fabrics & Rugs and before that Cost Plus World Market (before it moved further north to Pelandale Avenue). Now that the Babies R Us space in the same shopping center is vacant, it is nice to have a major retailer return to the complex.
The shop is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information call the store at 209-543-3914 or visit www.la-z-boy.com.
