Shop opened on dark day for America, spent 55 years celebrating Modesto’s best days

The day Ron Simi opened the doors to his new floral shop was a day the entire world remembers.
Granted, it’s not because the Modesto native and longtime businessman debuted his store, but because Nov. 22, 1963, was the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. So, as you might imagine, he didn’t do much business that first day.
Fortunately, in the 55-years that followed his inauspicious start, Simi has done plenty of business helping valley residents celebrate their best days — from weddings to birthdays to baby showers and college graduations. And along the way the entire family — Simi’s wife, their two sons and grandchildren — have all gotten involved in the family trade.
But now, after six decades in the flower and floral supply business, Simi is retiring and closing his Simi Floral Supply Center at the end of the year. At 82 Simi still shows up at 7 a.m. every day to the large center that bears his name on north McHenry Avenue. His sons Robert, 60, and Richard, 58, are partners in the business. But the time was simply right, the elder Simi said, to close the doors.
“I’ve been thinking about it for two and a half years. And I knew it was going to happen, sooner or later,” Simi said. “But what happened to the building was important to me. And now we’re happy with the situation.”
Simi built the 36,000-square-foot facility from the ground up in 1981. Back then there was nothing but farmland and fields around him — the auto dealerships hadn’t moved up north on McHenry Avenue yet.
Over the years others had approached him about leasing or even buying the building, but he said he wanted the right tenant to take over the space. And now he believes he has found it in the Salvation Army. The charitable organization has signed a long-term lease to open a family thrift store in the space and use the rest as a distribution warehouse. The group will take over the space Feb. 1, 2019.
Ron Simi never meant to get in the floral supply business. After graduating from Modesto High in 1954, he went to Modesto Junior College to study accounting. All though high school and junior college he had worked for a local flower shop. While he was studying for his new career, he made a realization.
“I didn’t want to be an accountant; I liked the flower business,” he said.
Ron Simi Flowers opened in McHenry Village on that infamous day in 1963. Once he got his fresh flower business humming — and at one point it was the largest florist in the city — Simi said demand was starting to grow for other floral supplies including silk flowers, ribbons and vases. So around 1971 he opened Simi Floral Supply Center on Woodland Avenue in west Modesto. First it served as more of a bulk warehouse, but then the public kept knocking on his door and asking to buy the merchandise individually.
This was before Michaels and Hobby Lobby existed, before big box stores took over much of the retail landscape. The store specialized in floral supplies for do-it-yourselfers, as well as wedding and party supplies. Today it remains a go-to for many home crafters or people looking to put that extra pizazz in their party. One wall is lined with a glass case filled with every imaginable kind of ceramic cake topper. Another case has more than a dozen tiaras and several aisles are dedicated to silk flowers.
Simi sold his flower shop in 1991 and focused on the supply center. His namesake flower shop stayed open under various other owners until last May when it shuttered for good.
But the floral supply center remained a mainstay with the family with Ron Simi, his ever-present unlit cigar-stub in mouth, greeting customers across the generations. To those who didn’t know him by name he was “the cigar guy,” and to others he and his family helped to make a special day that much more special.
“I have people coming here who say, ‘You did my grandmother’s wedding.’ And that happens quite often,” he said.
He credit’s the family’s hard work in helping to set them apart, as did their knowledge of the products and ability to help people create their own masterpieces.
“We probably taught thousands of people over the years to make ribbon bows,” said Robert Simi.
While Ron and his wife Gail plan to enjoy their retirement after the New Year, sons Robert and Richard said they aren’t quite sure what lies ahead for them. The store has seven employees still, including the family. They’ll remain open until about Dec. 31, and have already started a closing sale. Items are up to 40 percent off (with Christmas decor and trees 50 percent off), and everything from merchandise to fixtures must go.
The Simis said they hope to be able to say goodbye and thanks to their longtime customers between now and their closure. And, with any luck, their final day will be less fateful than their first. Find Simi Floral Supply Center at 4418 McHenry Ave. in Modesto. For more information call 209-526-1951 o visit www.facebook.com/simifloralsupplycenter.
