Need a job? New Huckleberry’s restaurant in Oakdale is hiring. How to get hired

Jobs are coming to Huckleberry’s in Oakdale, and you won’t have to ride down a river to get one.

The California-based breakfast and lunch chain is getting closer to opening its Oakdale location at the corner of West F Street and North Oak Avenue. Now, the new restaurant will host a job fair from Wednesday to Friday, June 26 to 28.

The local family behind Happy Bees Inc. owns the other two Hucklberry’s restaurants in the region as well as all of the Perko’s Cafes. The chain is known for its Southern-inspired menu and first opened in the region in 2008 on Yosemite Boulevard in Modesto. The company also has a Huckleberry’s on Geer Road in Turlock.

Happy Bees Inc. District Manager Paul Dias said the Oakdale restaurant is hiring about 50 employees in all positions. Applicants must be at least 16 years old (with a work permit), and bring a resume to the job fair. Representatives will be there from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Job seekers will fill out applications followed by on-site interviews.

The event will be next door to the Huckleberry’s restaurant, which is still under construction, in a second-floor conference room inside the Oakdale Station Shopping Center. Signs and banners will be posted to lead people to the exact room, Dias said.





The new Huckleberry’s restaurant is expected to open at the end of July or early August. For more, visit huckleberrys.org.