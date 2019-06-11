Panda Express and Sprouts Farmers Market in Modesto hiring 100s of jobs in valley

Strategies for interviewing Do your research. Take a look at the company's website. Practice with friends and family. These simple guidelines and more are outlined in this Department of Labor video on job interviewing strategies. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do your research. Take a look at the company's website. Practice with friends and family. These simple guidelines and more are outlined in this Department of Labor video on job interviewing strategies.

Looking for job this summer? You’re in luck because two national chains have hundreds of jobs available and are holding hiring events Tuesday in Modesto.

Panda Express restaurant and Sprouts Farmers Market are both accepting walk-in applications at Modesto locations through most of the day Tuesday. Job seekers are encouraged to go to the Panda Express at 2053 Evergreen Ave. until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Another event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Panda Express at 1467 Hulsey Way in Manteca.

People not able to attend either hiring event can still apply online at www.pandacareers.com. The company said it has 180 positions that will be hired this summer the Modesto, Manteca and Stockton region.

Sprouts supermarket is holding a national hiring event until 7 p.m. Tuesday at its Modesto location in the McHenry Village, at 1700 McHenry Ave. Walk-in interviews will be conducted throughout the day. The company plans to hire about 1,500 jobs for its 300 national stores.

Job seekers must be at least 16 years old to apply. Open positions range from managers to cashiers, clerks and more. Applications are also being accepted online at sprouts.com/careers.