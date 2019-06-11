Longtime Modesto department store owner Loeb remembered for great business instincts

Stanley Loeb passed away Friday June 7, 2019. Mr. Loeb owned Loeb’s Department store from 1927 to 1996 on McHenry avenue in Modesto, Calif.

Stanley Robert Loeb, whose family-owned Loeb’s Department Store had a 69-year run in Modesto, died Friday at 85.





Mr. Loeb never fully recovered from a recent stroke and also battled heart disease and cancer, his family said. He died in Kentfield, Marin County.

His father, Jules Loeb, started the business in 1927 with his brother, Louis, in the former Latz store at 840 10th Street. It moved in 1969 to 2425 McHenry Avenue, tripling the space for clothing and other goods to about 25,000 square feet. Loeb’s closed in 1996.

“Retail was a tough business even long ago, but my dad had a great instinct on what the public wanted,” son Daniel Loeb said in an email. “He worked 13 days straight before only taking one day off, and I rarely ever saw him take a vacation.”

Stanley Loeb was born Oct. 23, 1933, in Modesto. He graduated from Modesto High School and earned a degree in business administration from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1955.

He was the second-generation owner of the business with his brother, Lloyd Loeb, who died in 2003. They sold apparel, accessories, household goods and more, but one customer niche stood out.

“We catered to the mature lady,” Stanley Loeb told The Modesto Bee in 1996. “A lot of stores favor young customers.”





The second store, just south of Floyd Avenue, was part of the migration of retail from downtown to the McHenry corridor. It would later be eclipsed by Vintage Faire Mall and other Sisk Road shopping centers.

Mr. Loeb was a long-time member of the Modesto Lions Club and in retirement enjoyed volunteer work, investing, gardening, photography and cooking. He was a member of Chabad of Stockton and Congregation Beth Shalom in Modesto.

“Providing a great life for his family and a great service to the community by always being on the top of the retail market is what made him happy,” Daniel Loeb said.

Stanley Loeb was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Loeb. He is survived by his sons, David Loeb and Daniel Loeb; daughter, Monica Benaharon; three grandchildren and three nieces.





Rabbi Avremel Brod will officiate at his funeral at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel, 419 Scenic Drive, Modesto. Burial will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson.



