All day skating, movie tickets and more offered in ‘DoMo Promo’

The Downtown Modesto Partnership and Modesto On Ice are offering a promotion this holiday season designed to give patrons a reason to “linger longer” in downtown Modesto.
The Discover DoMo Promo includes an all-day skate pass at Modesto On Ice, a movie ticket to Brenden Theatre and one to the State Theatre, half off one of two holiday shows at the Gallo Center and 10 to 15 percent off more than a dozen restaurants and other retailers.
And the rink has some opportunities for folks who aren’t skaters: on Thanksgiving, it hosted spirited games of “Broomball”.
What is that? According to the Modesto on Ice Facebook page, the game “has all the thrills of hockey but in the comfort of your own shoes.” Players use a broom-like stick with a rubber head and run around the ice in a game that’s a combination of soccer and hockey.
Wristbands for the promotion can be purchased for $20 at the Modesto On Ice Ticket Booth.
For more on the promotion and participating retailers visit domopartnership.org/discover.
