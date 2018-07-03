Latest expansion by Modesto-based Gallo has a Texas twist

E.&J. Gallo Winery 's latest purchase brings it premium bottles from several other states and nations, including its first venture into the vineyards of Texas.
The Modesto-based company has acquired the Locations brand from Shooting Gallery Wines LLC for an undisclosed price. The deal includes inventory from foreign lands such as Argentina, New Zealand, France, Spain, Italy, Portugal and the Mediterranean island of Corsica. The domestic sources are California, Washington, Oregon and Texas.
Winemaker Dave Phinney founded Locations about a decade ago on the premise that wine should reflect the best qualities of an area. An example is Lost Draw Vineyards in the Texas High Plains region, where red-clay and sandy soil supports warm-climate grapes.
"Texas may be relatively new to America’s longstanding winemaking history," Locations says on its website, "but the quality of farming and fruit from this vineyard promise quality examples of Texas terroir for years to come."
Gallo, the world's largest wine company, has made most of its products from San Joaquin Valley grapes since its founding in 1933. It expanded into California coastal regions in the 1980s and to several other nations at various times.
Phinney owns Shooting Gallery Wines with AveníuBrands, an importing subsidiary of the Codorníu Raventós Group, based in Barcelona. He will stay on as winemaker for Locations.
“Dave propels innovation to the highest levels by challenging the conventional way of doing things, and removing the barrier of rules in winemaking," said Roger Nabedian, senior vice president and general manager of Gallo’s Premium Wine Division, in a news release.
