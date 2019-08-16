News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/17/19)

MODESTO

What: American Red Cross blood drive

When: Various Days

Where: Various locations

Info: The American Red Cross is seeking the public’s help in maintaining its blood supply. Visit the following locations: Modesto Blood Donation Center, 1900 W. Orangeburg Ave., Sunday, 7:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.; Turlock Blood Donation Center, 655 E. Hawkeye, Sunday, 7:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. To find other locations and times, or for more information, download the American Red Cross blood donor app, go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.

What: Modesto Quarterback Club

When: Monday, Aug. 19, noon

Where: Coaches Corner, 960 Oakdale Road

Info: The Modesto Quarterback Club invites the public to its weekly meeting at Coaches Corner in Modesto. Each week will feature a local high school coach and five guest players from the team, including Modesto Junior College. Meetings will be held each Monday throughout the football season, with the exception of holidays, including school holidays, and school meetings. The first meeting of the season will be a preview of the Modesto high schools and MJC. The lunch is $11. Info: Duane at dnelson@damrell.com.

What: Stanislaus County DCC Open Seat

When: Deadline: Aug. 30

Where: Email

Info: The Stanislaus County Democratic Central Committee has two open seats in District 3 of the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors. District 3 includes west Modesto, south Salida and north of Westley/Grayson. Registered Democrats who live in District 3 and are interested in this seats should contact the SCDCC Board President Jessica Self at Jessica_self@live.com.

What: Wild West Jeans and Jewels Gala

When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 5:30-11 p.m.

Where: Durrer Barn, 3500 Dunn Road

Info: Benefit for the Society for disAbilities. Tickets start at $100; sponsorships at $500. The event is 21 and over. To purchase tickets visit societyfordisabilities.org, while supplies last. Info: including sponsorship, tickets, donation of auction items or to volunteer, Sasha Harris, 209-524-3536 ext. 3511 or email Sasha@societyfordisabilities.org.

ANGELS CAMP

What: Calaveras Fair Livestock Rules Suggestions

When: Deadline, Friday, Aug. 23

Where: Calaveras Fairgrounds, 2465 Gun Club Road

Info: The Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee is seeking input on rule changes for the 2020 Livestock Show and Sale. The livestock committee will be reviewing rule suggestions at the August committee meeting. Final rule changes are then approved by the fair board. Rules can be stricter than state rules but not more lenient. Rules suggestions are due Friday, Aug. 23. Info: mail suggestions to P.O. Box 489, Angels Camp, CA, 95222 or email laurie@frogtown.org.

HUGHSON

What: Hughson Senior Luncheon

When: Monday, Wednesday and Fridays, 10 a.m.

Where: Hughson Community Center, 2307 4th St.

Info: The community is invited to the Hughson Senior Luncheon Program. Any senior 60 years and older is eligible. Doors open at 10 a.m.; lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by calling 209-480-4508. Info: 209 558-8698.

LA GRANGE

What: Odd Fellows Catfish Dinner

When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 3-7 p.m.

Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.

Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge 65 invites the public to its annual Catfish Dinner fundraiser. Dinner includes deep-fried catfish fillets, cornbread, coleslaw and corn on the cob. Also a choice of coffee, iced tea and lemonade. Tickets are $15; and $7 for ages 6-12, free ages 5 and under. Take-out diners available, add 50 cents. Info: call Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.

SONORA

What: Temporary Forest Restrictions

When: Through end of fire season

Where: Stanislaus National Forest

Info: The Stanislaus National Forest enacted temporary fire restrictions in “High Hazard Areas” effective through the end of the official 2019 fire season. Information on fire restrictions, the Forest Order STF-16-2019-13 and the accompanying map and numbers to call are available at www.fs.usda.gov/detailfull/stanislaus/alerts-notices. The Stanislaus National Forest currently meets the criteria for activating High and Moderate Fire Hazard restrictions. Restricted or prohibited activies include building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, smoking, welding.

TURLOCK

What: Social Activities for Men Meeting

When: Wednesday, Aug. 21, 10 a.m.

Where: Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road

Info: The Social Activities for Men, Branch 143, event will feature a guest speaker. Guests are welcome, lunch is $12. This is a senior group of men, offering activities such as golf, travel, Bocce Ball, board games, RV outings, dine-out and more. Info or to make a reservation, call 209-602-8351.