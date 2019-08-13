News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/14/19)

MODESTO

What: Back to School Haircuts for Kids

When: Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Cutting Edge Barber Academy, 425 Maze Blvd.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Info: Free back to school haircuts for kids will be provided by Cutting Edge Barber Academy. Haircuts will be given on a first come, first served basis. There will also be a school supply giveaway. Info: Tony Madrigal 209-579-4776 or email Deanna Garcia at deanna.garcia@sbcglobal.net.

What: Sons in Retirement Meeting

When: Thursday, 10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave.

Info: The Sons in Retirement, Branch 144, Luncheon will feature guest speaker James Huckaba, Associate Pastor of Big Valley Grace, who will talk about his missionary experience in the Philippines. Sons in Retirement is a club for retired men who meet to renew friendships, discuss issues and plan participation in activities such as golf, bowling, dining and traveling. Info: Sam Graham 209-552-0960 or visit www.sirinc2.org/branch144.

What: Empire School Board Meeting

When: Thursday, 6 p.m.

Where: District Office, 116 N. McClure Road

Info: The meeting will start at 6 p.m. in closed session and open to the public and stakeholders at 6:30 p.m. For more information call the district office 209-521-2800 or visit empire.k12.ca.us or agendaonline.net/Public/empireunion to get a copy of the agenda.

What: Modesto Computer Users Group Technology Workshop

When: Thursday, 6 p.m.

Where: Round Table Pizza, 3848 McHenry Ave., Suite 145

Info: General meeting on “What are your favorite Genealogy Websites?” The club will provide soft drink refreshments; dinner is no-host. The public is invited to attend; admission is free. Info: Terence Fix at 209-524-8062 or fixterence@gmail.com.

What: Stop The Bleed

When: Thursday, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Sutter Health Memorial Medical Center, 1700 Coffee Road

Info: The course is designed to teach nonmedically trained community members how to control bleeding. Course is free. Info: Christine Williams RN, Trauma Prevention Coordinator, 209-526-4500 or email willicd@sutterhealth.org.

ANGELS CAMP

What: Angels Camp Farmers Market

When: Friday, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Utica Park, Golden Chain, Hwy. 49

Info: The community is invited to the Angels Camp Farmers Markets and experience vendors, music and more. Ras Beeken Dan will provide live music; the featured winery is Calaveras Wines with the special event being “Bring On The Heat.” Call 209-822-8707 or email angelscampfarmersmarket@gmail.com or visit www.angelscampbusiness.com.

COLUMBIA

What: History’s Mysteries

When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m.

Where: Columbia State Historic Park, 11255 Jackson St.

Info: Cost is $5 per person, space is limited to 35 participants. Reserve tickets at friendsofcolumbiashp.org/historysmysteries or by calling 209-588-8411. Participants take part in solving a historical crime that actually took place, in early Columbia. Friends of Columbia State Historic Park’s costumed docents reenact a crime, while History’s Mysteries participants put their investigative skills to the test.

OAKDALE

What: Oakdale Town Hall

When: Thursday, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Gene Bianchi Community Center, 110 S. 2nd Ave.

Info: Stanislaus County Supervisor Kristin Olsen will host a Town Hall in Oakdale. Guest speakers will include California State Assemblyman Heath Flora, California State Senator Andreas Borgeas, City of Oakdale Mayor J.R. McCarty and Oakdale Irrigation District Board President Tom Orvis. Info: Evelyn Starman at 209-525-6464 or email StarmanE@stancounty.com.

TWAIN HARTE

What: Twain Harte A La Carte

When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 4-7 p.m.

Where: Eproson Park, 22901 Meadow Drive

Info: Soroptimist International of Twain Harte invites the community to its 23rd annual Twain Harte a la Carte featuring wine and gourmet food. The event includes gift baskets and certificates, silent auction, opportunity drawings for wagons of wine; along with a live auction and music by Stompbox. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at the Twain Harte branch of El Dorado Savings Bank, at the Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce or visit www.twainhartesoroptimist.org , or call 209-536-9227 or email twainhartesoroptimist@gmail.com.

Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, 948 11th Street, Suite 300, Modesto, 95354; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.

40 YEARS AGO: It was reported that property assessments in Stanislaus County reached a record of $1.4 billion, this was up 17 percent from 1978. The figures were announced by the assessor’s office and represented approximately 25 percent of the market value of the property.