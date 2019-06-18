News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (06/19/19)

MODESTO

What: StanCOG Policy Board Meeting

When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Where: StanCOG Board Room, 1111 I St.

Info: The Stanislaus Council of Governments policy board hold its regular meeting. The interested public and community stakeholders are encourage to attend. Info: Call Cindy Malekos at 209-525-4634 or email cmalekos@stancog.org or visit www.stancog.org.

What: American GI Forum

When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road

Info: The American GI Forum welcomes all veterans to join. The group has many community events that members participate in and organize. Meetings are the third Wednesday of the month. For more information or to confirm the meeting time call 209-765-7356 or visit agifmodesto.org.

What: High School Pre-Participation Sports Screenings

When: Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Davis High School Gym, 1200 West Rumble Road

Info: DMC is providing pre-participation sports screenings for all Modesto City Schools and surrounding high school. Screenings are $25. Safe Kids Stanislaus and AMR will be on hand with concussion goggles to teach athletes the signs and symptoms of concussions and more. Info: Krista Deans 209-576-3569 or email krista.deans@tenethealth.com.

What: Sons in Retirement Meeting

When: Thursday, 10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave.

Info: The Sons in Retirement, Branch 144 guest speaker Kristina Aguirre from Mary Medicinals will discuss advances in cannabis medicine. Sons in Retirement is a club for retired men who meet to renew friendships, discuss issues and plan participation in activities such as golf, bowling, dining and traveling. Call Sam Graham 209-552-0960 or visit www.sirinc2.org/branch144.

What: Stanislaus USD Governing Board

When: Thursday, 5:45 p.m.

Where: District Office, 2410 Janna Ave., Rm 11

Info: The meeting will open in closed session at 5:45 p.m. with an open session at 7 p.m. The community and interested stakeholder are encouraged to attend. Call Kristen Dempewolf at 209-529-9546, ext. 1250 or visit agendaonline.net/public/Meeting.

What: Concert for CASA of Stanislaus County

When: Saturday, June 22, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Del Rio Country Club, 801 Stewart Ave.

Info: Court Appointed Special Advocates of Stanislaus County invites the community to its fundraiser concert featuring tribute band Mick Adams and the Stones and other valley bands. Funds raised go toward helping youth in the program. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased online at www.casaofstanco.org/2019-concert-for-casa or at the door. For more information, call 209-548-6320 or visit www.casaofstanco.org.

ANGELS CAMP

What: Angels Camp Farmers Market

When: Friday, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Utica Park, Golden Chain, Hwy. 49

Info: The Angels Camp Farmers Markets invites the community to its fourth night of vendors, music and fun. Keno Rojas and Nicole will provide live music;the featured winery is Ayrael Vieux with a special event, “All About Herbs.” Call 209-822-8707 or email angelscampfarmersmarket@gmail.com or visit www.angelscampbusiness.com.

BALLICO

What: Historical & Classic Aircraft Viewing

When: Fourth Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Turlock Muni Airport, 13604 Newport Road

Info: The Turlock Regional Airport Association invites the community to tour its collection of historical and classic aircraft. The viewing is free of charge. Call the airport at 209-668-5542, local pilot Rodney Voumard at 209-595-7783 or visit www.turlockairport.com.

EMPIRE

What: Empire Municipal Advisory Council

When: Wednesday, 6 pm.

Where: Stanislaus County Library Empire Branch, 18 South Abbie St.

Info: The Empire MAC meets every third Wednesday of the month. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. Email theempiremac@gmail.com.

TWAIN HARTE

What: Concerts in the Pines

When: Saturday, 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: Eproson Park, 22919 Meadow Lane

Info: Features California country/rock cover band The Sky Kings. Low-back chairs and dancing shoes recommended. Food and beverages may be purchased at the local market or restaurants. Contact the chamber at 209-586-4482 or email info@twainhartecc.com or visit www.twainhartecc.com.

40 YEARS AGO: It was reported that Modesto City building and health officials conducted a day-long inspection of the 65-year-old Hotel Hughson during which they found a variety of faults. The hotel was home to 65 residents, who were concerned that they could lose their apartments if city officials condemned the iconic structure.