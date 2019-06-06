News Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (06/07/19)

MODESTO

What: Centenary Church Yard Sale

When: Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Centenary Church, 1911 Toyon Ave. McHenry between Norwegian and Tokay avenues

Info: Centenary Church, located on McHenry across from the Safeway grocery store, invites the community to its fundraiser yard sale. Visitors can move from an air-conditioned enviroment to an open air-like market all the while in search of furniture, appliances, household goods and more. Food vendors will also be onsite. Proceeds benefit the church’s ministries and missions. For more information, call 209-527-5441 or visit www.centenarychurch.net.

What: Central Catholic Summer Enrichment Program

When: June 10-21, 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Central Catholic High School, 200 S. Carpenter Road

Info: Central Catholic High School offers a summer enrichment program where will explore their creativity by working with various art media such as drawing, painting, sculpture and ceramics. Open to those in grades 6-8. Cost is $130 and includes supplies. For more information or to register, call 209-524-9611 or email info@cchsca.org or visit www.cchsca.org/academics/summer-enrichment-programs.

What: Modesto Republican Women

When: Tuesday, June 11, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Seasons Catering, 945 McHenry Ave.

Info: The Modesto Republican Women’s Clubs invites the community to its monthly lunch meeting. Socializing at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon. Cost $16. For information or to RSVP, call 209-567-3399 or email Modestorwf@gmail.com.

What: Discussion on Children’s, Seniors’ health care

When: Thursday, June 13, 9-11 a.m.

Where: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1001 I St., Modesto

Info: The community is invited as local and statewide health leaders discuss issues and solutions surrounding the health of our children and seniors. The panel discussions will cover various topics and policies, including but not limited to: childhood obesity and overall care, cell phone/media use and substance use disorder among children, access to healthcare, the relationship between schools and healthcare providers, housing and prescription drug costs for seniors, in-home care of the elderly, handling dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, contending with senior isolation. To sign up, click here or go to eventbrite.com and search for “California Priorities.” The event is free.

What: Latino Community Roundtable Luncheon

When: Thursday, June 13, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: The Red Event Center, 921 Eighth St.

Info: Stanislaus County Sheriff, Jeff Dirkse will discuss the department’s current policies on Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the jail and to what extent the Sheriff’s office collaborating with ICE, considering SB54 and The California Values Act. Mexican buffet served. Cost is $30. Tickets and table reservations are available along with other sponsorships. For more information, contact Amanda Duran at 209-287-9347, or Aaron Anguiano at 209-567-1040.

SALIDA

What: Stamp Traders

When: Second & Fourth Mondays, 6 p.m.

Where: Denny’s Meeting Room, 4324 Salida Blvd.

Info: Establishing new group for those interested in stamp collecting and exchanging for the beginner to the experienced. Exceptional trading opportunities. Call ahead for more information at 209-450-6133 or email johncharlesbarnard@gmail.com.

TURLOCK

What: Carnegie Arts “Ready, Set, Show”

When: Friday, 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway

Info: The Carnegie Arts Center holds a free reception, open to the public, in association with the Center’s annual youth art exhibition. Youth in grades K-12 (ages 5-18) from communities throughout the region are presenting their artwork to the public in the center’s Ferrari Gallery –126 works of art from 73 artists. The exhibition runs through Sunday, June 30. For center hours and cost, call 209-632-5761 or email admin@carnegieartsturlock.org or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org.

TWAIN HARTE

What: Twain Harte Community Yard Sale

When: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Chamber of Commerce office, 23000 Meadow Lane

Info: The community is invited to Twain Harte Community Yard Sale. The event will be held in the Meadow Plaza; spaces are available for a 10-by-10 space for $25. Reservations required by Friday, June 7. For more information or reserved a space, call the Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce at 209-586-4482 or email info@twainhartechamber.com. Proceeds benefit chamber events, such as Concerts in the Pines, which starts Saturday, June 15.

75 YEARS AGO: Sears advertised boys’ and young men’s graduation attire. For boys 8-18, sport coats for $8.95 and dress slacks for $3.98. For young men, a three-piece suit for $23.50. Other accessory items ranged from 29 cents for cotton socks to young men’s sports coats at $13.95. Sears was located in downtown Modesto at 10th and K Street and their phone number was 3710.