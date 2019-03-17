Answering New Zealand massacre, Modesto Islamic Center to host a stand against evil

When a gunman stormed two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Friday afternoon, killing a total of 50 people, he attacked all houses of worship in the world, said Ahmad Kayello, imam at the Islamic Center of Modesto. He violated every place where people seek peace, supplicate to God, ask for his help.
“This guy, to me, it’s as if he attacked a synagogue, a church, a temple, any religious place,” Kayello said in a phone interview Sunday. “Some of his victims were children, so he has in (his) deed murdered all the children, because childhood is childhood.”
In the spirit of unity, the Islamic Center will on Monday night hold an event to stand together against violence and evil, the imam said. U.S. Rep Josh Harder, D-Modesto, will be a guest speaker, he said. Other guests, Kayello said, include Modesto Mayor Ted Brandvold, members of the Modesto City Council and Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors, clergy leaders from around the area and representatives of law enforcement.
The public gathering will be at the center, 1445 N. Carpenter Road, at 7:30 p.m.
Many members of his congregation awoke Friday morning to the horrible news of the massacre, Kayello said, because the time in Christchurch is 20 hours later than in Modesto. But he learned Thursday night, when his daughter — online on her computer to do homework — came running to tell him there was an active shooter targeting Muslims.
During prayers Friday at the Islamic Center, when worshipers faced northeast, their backs to the door, terrible thoughts occurred to him about their vulnerability, the imam said. Already there are guards outside, he said, but more may be added.
“God is testing us,” he said he told the congregation. “This life is all about tests, and we must be steadfast and strong in our faith. Everything in the world is by the destiny of God — we are firm believers in that.”
He said he also spoke about the responsibility of government leaders all around the world — the ones chosen as role models, the highest authorities — “to turn down hate speech that causes people to charge people and discharge their evil.”
The victims in Friday’s attacks included immigrants and refugees, doctors and other professionals and a goalkeeper for the national futsal team, Kayello said. Among them were “immigrants from all over because they had dreams they want to fulfill. They came to New Zealand to make New Zealand better with their skills and talents.”
The imam said he thanks Modesto as a community for its strong solidarity with its Muslim brothers and sisters. Harder called him, the Sheriff’s Department sent extra patrol deputies, the Woodland West neighborhood has shown great support and he can’t keep up with all the emails, texts and phone calls from the clergy community, Kayello said.
Asked about etiquette and attire that members of the public should know about when attending Monday night’s gathering, the imam said, “Whatever they wear for their own congregations” is fine. He suggested “loose clothing for men and women. If women want to cover their heads in respect, we appreciate that, but if not, we understand. We’re not here to impose beliefs. This is a moment of getting to know one another.”
