Stanislaus County birth announcements (03/04/19)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
February 20
GHARAIBEH: Nadine and Ibrahim Adallah, Modesto, girl
SMITH: Tiahna and Brian Little, Jr., Stockton, girl
February 21
AVALON: Lacey and Diego, Modesto, boy
KHUN: Savry and Vannick Sar, Stockton, girl
BATAAN: Andrea and Alvin, Modesto, girl
February 22
OLSON: Mandi and Steven Jimenez, Oakdale, boy
TOMASETTI: Rikki and Andrew, Hughson, girl
RODRIGUEZ: Claudia and Jeffrey Pierce, Manteca, girl
February 23
RANGEL: Roxanne and Javier, Oakdale, girl
KAUR: Parvinder and Harpreet Bharaj, Tracy, girl
ANDREWS: Jennifer and Roland, Modesto, boy
February 24
VARAO: Vanessa and Anthony, Sr., Stockton, girl
February 25
ROSALIA: Cali and Jason, Turlock, boy
REYNOLDS: Mariann and John, Ripon, boy
ROBINSON: Katie and Cody, Atwater, boy
HAMMER: Megan, Modesto, girl
ZAPIEN: Yesica and Vicente, Denair, girl
