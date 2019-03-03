News

Stanislaus County birth announcements (03/04/19)

Bee Staff Reports

March 03, 2019 02:33 PM

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

February 20

GHARAIBEH: Nadine and Ibrahim Adallah, Modesto, girl

SMITH: Tiahna and Brian Little, Jr., Stockton, girl

February 21

AVALON: Lacey and Diego, Modesto, boy

KHUN: Savry and Vannick Sar, Stockton, girl

BATAAN: Andrea and Alvin, Modesto, girl

February 22

OLSON: Mandi and Steven Jimenez, Oakdale, boy

TOMASETTI: Rikki and Andrew, Hughson, girl

RODRIGUEZ: Claudia and Jeffrey Pierce, Manteca, girl

February 23

RANGEL: Roxanne and Javier, Oakdale, girl

KAUR: Parvinder and Harpreet Bharaj, Tracy, girl

ANDREWS: Jennifer and Roland, Modesto, boy

February 24

VARAO: Vanessa and Anthony, Sr., Stockton, girl

February 25

ROSALIA: Cali and Jason, Turlock, boy

REYNOLDS: Mariann and John, Ripon, boy

ROBINSON: Katie and Cody, Atwater, boy

HAMMER: Megan, Modesto, girl

ZAPIEN: Yesica and Vicente, Denair, girl

