Turlock man killed in two-car Hwy. 99 crash attributed to wet weather, says CHP

Wet weather conditions led to a two-car crash on Highway 99 that killed a Turlock man Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
According to a collision report from the CHP, at 8:42 a.m. Saturday a Toyota Prius being driven by a 27-year-old man from Ceres, listed only as A. Morfin, was traveling northbound in the last lane of Highway 99 near Hatch Road. At the same time a Chevrolet Silverado being driven by a 41-year-old man from Turlock was traveling northbound in the middle lane.
Morfin was traveling at approximately 60 miles per hour when he turned his vehicle to the right after driving through standing water on the freeway. According to the CHP the turn caused the right-front of his car to collide with the left-rear of the Chevrolet Silverado.
The pickup truck traveled to the right after the collision, rotated clockwise and then struck a raised curb and overturned through a chain-link fence, according to the report. It came to rest in an open field.
The driver of the Silverado suffered fatal injuries as a result of this crash. His identity is not being released pending family notification.
Morfin and his 25-year-old male passenger, listed only as K. Valdez of Ceres, were not injured in the collision. According to the CHP, alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor in this crash and no one was arrested on scene.
