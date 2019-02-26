Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (02/27/19)

MODESTO
What: MJC Civic Engagement Project
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Modesto Bee
#ReadLocal
Info: The Civic Engagement Project invites the community to a screening of the documentary film, “John Lewis: Get in the Way,” in Forum Building, Room 110. The event is part of the CEP Spring Film and Lecture Series. Campus parking is available for $2 in student parking lots. The film follows the life journey of civil rights activist John Lewis, who is currently serving his 17th term in the House of Representatives. For more information on MJC’s Civic Engagement Project, contact Jason Wohlstadter, professor of English, at wohlstadterj@mjc.edu or visit mjc.edu/president/cep.
What: Guitarraganza 2019 – Guitar Festival
When: Through Saturday
Where: Various Locations
Info: The music departments of Modesto Junior College, San Joaquin Delta College, University of the Pacific and California State Universities of Sacramento and Stanislaus present the Guitarraganza 2019 – Guitar Festival. The festival opens with a Flamenco Guitar Concert on Wednesday. CAL-Guitars Concert on Thursday. On Friday, Les Frères Méduses perform to the film "The Unknown". The Gala Guitar Concert is on Saturday, at 7:30 p.m. For more information and the location of events, venues and ticket prices visit www.guitarraganza.com.
What: Superhero 10K/5K Fun Run
When: Sunday, 7:30 a.m.
Where: East La Loma Park, 2001 Edgebrook Drive
Info: Center for Human Services and Dusty Bottoms Trail Runners invite the community to the fourth annual Superhero 5K/10K Fun Run. All proceeds fund youth shelters. Registration is $25 for the 5K; $30 for 10K and free to youth 10 years and younger (with adult registration); teams of eight or more adults receive a $5 discount. T-shirts and Race Bibs for registered runners only. For more information call 209-526-1476 or visit www.centerforhumanservices.org/event/super-hero-fun-run-2019.
What: AFP Lunch and Learn Program
When: Thursday, March 7, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Skewers, 821 L St.
Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite chapter, invites the public to its next lunch meeting. Guest speaker Marian Kaanon, CEO, Stanislaus Community Foundation will present “Stanislaus County Nonprofit Survey Results.” Cost is $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers; registration is requested by Tuesday, March. 5, at 4 p.m. For more information, email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit community.afpglobal.org/afpcayosemitechapter.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Miss Calaveras Pageant
When: Deadline: Thursday, 5 p.m.
Where: Mail Applications to: P.O. Box 489, Angels Camp, CA 95222
Info: Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee announces applications are now being accepted for the Miss Calaveras Pageant. There is no cost to enter, sponsorships available and open to young women 16-23. For more information and pageant rules visit www.frogtown.org/miss-calaveras-scholarship-pageant or call 209-736-2561.
OAKDALE
What: Income Tax Preparation Assistance
When: Thursdays, 4-7:30 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave.
Info: Free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs will be offered through the last week in March at Stanislaus County libraries. Volunteers, trained and certified by the IRS, will provide tax preparation assistance. Interested parties are encouraged to make an appointment, walk-ins may be helped if time permits. Taxpayers must bring ID and social security cards for each person who will be on their tax return and the prior year’s tax return, if available. For more information, call 209-869-7008 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
SONORA
What: Columbia College Child Development Tea Party Fundraiser
When: Friday, March 15, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Drive
Info: The Columbia College Child Development Department and the Child Development Future Educators Club invite the public to its third annual Tea Party Fundraiser. The family-friendly event will be held in the Maple Building. Students, former students, staff and faculty will serve up treats and a variety of teas to support students and student teachers in the child development field. Funds go toward fingerprinting for students applying for teaching permits, a scholarship through the Columbia College Foundation, and student activities. Tickets $25 for adults and $10 for children. For more information or to purchase tickets contact Kelly Thomas, Child Care Center Manager, 209-588-5024 or email thomask@yosemite.edu or visit columbiacollegeteaparty.weebly.com.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
40 YEARS AGO: It was reported that Sonora Cub Scout Robert Turula, 10 years old at the time, had gone a 10-day VIP trip to New York and Washington, D.C., as the 1979 National Cub Scout of the Year. Turula and four other scouts spent five minutes visiting with President Jimmy Carter. He was the only member of the five scouts that had the honor of presenting the President with an honorary membership in the Boy Scouts of America.
Comments