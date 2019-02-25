News

Fire hits auto wrecking yard close to Highway 99 in south Modesto

By John Holland

February 25, 2019 03:40 PM

Firefighters battle car fires on 7th Street

Several cars caught fire at Auto Wreckers on South 7th Monday Feb. 25, 2019 morning at 8am. Modesto Fire along with Ceres and Stanislaus Consolidated responded to the call that took about 45 min to bring under control.
By
Up Next
Several cars caught fire at Auto Wreckers on South 7th Monday Feb. 25, 2019 morning at 8am. Modesto Fire along with Ceres and Stanislaus Consolidated responded to the call that took about 45 min to bring under control.
By

About a dozen junked vehicles burned in a Monday morning fire at Modesto Auto Wreckers on South Seventh Street.

No injuries or toxic releases resulted from the blaze, Battalion Chief John Gomes of the Ceres Fire Department said. It assisted the Modesto Fire Department on the call, along with the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District.

The fire started at about 8 a.m. and took about an hour to control, Gomes said. The cause is under investigation.

The same yard was the site of an August 2017 fire that burned more than 100 vehicles and slowed traffic on nearby Highway 99 for a few hours.

The area has a few auto dismantlers, who remove fluids from the vehicles before their components are recycled.

John Holland

John Holland covers breaking news and has been with The Modesto Bee since 2000. He has covered agriculture for the Bee and at newspapers in Sonora and Visalia. He was born and raised in San Francisco and has a journalism degree from UC Berkeley.

  Comments  