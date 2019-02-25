Fire hits auto wrecking yard close to Highway 99 in south Modesto

About a dozen junked vehicles burned in a Monday morning fire at Modesto Auto Wreckers on South Seventh Street.
No injuries or toxic releases resulted from the blaze, Battalion Chief John Gomes of the Ceres Fire Department said. It assisted the Modesto Fire Department on the call, along with the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District.
The fire started at about 8 a.m. and took about an hour to control, Gomes said. The cause is under investigation.
The same yard was the site of an August 2017 fire that burned more than 100 vehicles and slowed traffic on nearby Highway 99 for a few hours.
The area has a few auto dismantlers, who remove fluids from the vehicles before their components are recycled.
