Girl Scout cookie fans in Stanislaus County: Your day has arrived

It’s Girl Scout cookie time, Stanislaus County. For the third straight year the Girl Scouts Heart of Central California have held the Mega Cookie Drop at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds. Area troop leaders, parents and Scouts picked up 255,000 packages of cookies for distribution. Volunteers, staff and scouts loaded cars, vans and trailers with the widely anticipated sweet treats. The cookie drop serves customer pre-sales with the remainder destined for booth sales. To find a booth near you, visit girlscoutcookies.org
