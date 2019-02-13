Salida man faces DUI manslaughter charge in crash east of Riverbank

A crash Wednesday night east of Riverbank has a Salida man facing charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. His passenger, also a Salida man, suffered fatal injuries.
The crash occurred about 7 p.m. on Claribel Road east of Langworth Road. The California Highway Patrol report on the incident says Larry D. Boyd, 56, was driving a 1982 Chevrolet Silverado west on Claribel when he approached a disabled 2016 Ford F-150 pickup that was partially blocking the lane.
The driver of the pickup, 23-year-old Travis Chamberlain of Portola, had his flashing hazard lights on to warn approaching vehicles. Boyd failed to notice the truck and struck it, the CHP said.
The Silverado continued west, went off the road and into the north ditch along Claribel. The impact of the Chevy hitting the Ford badly damaged the Chevy’s cab, causing fatal injuries to Boyd’s passenger, the CHP said.
The passenger, a 64-year-old Salida man, was taken to Memorial Medical Center, where he died. His name has been withheld pending notification of family.
Boyd suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Doctors Medical Center. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department booking log showed him in custody Thursday morning, with bail set at $100,000.
