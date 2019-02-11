Woman, 76, killed when car hits her on Modesto’s Standiford Avenue

A 76-year-old woman died Monday morning after being hit by a car on Standiford Avenue in north Modesto.

According to police, the woman was driving east on Standiford near Polaris Street when for an unknown reason she pulled over to the right side of the road and got out of her car, a Chevrolet Malibu, about 9 a.m.

She was identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office as Modesto resident Paula Matos.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Modesto Bee

MPD is investigating a fatal traffic collision near Polaris Street and Standiford Avenue. Eastbound traffic lanes of Standiford between Winegarden Drive and McHenry Avenue will be closed this morning. Traffic will be diverted. If possible, find alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/mGPaL9KRYc — Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) February 11, 2019

One approaching driver saw Matos and moved over, police said. A second driver, in a Nissan Rogue, hit her. Matos was standing next to her open front door when she was hit.

Parking is prohibited in this section of Standiford.

The name of the Nissan driver was not released by police.