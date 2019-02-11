News

Woman, 76, killed when car hits her on Modesto’s Standiford Avenue

By Erin Tracy

February 11, 2019 09:57 AM

Watch as Modesto police investigate fatal collision on Standiford Avenue

A 76-year-old woman died Monday morning after being hit by a car on Standiford Avenue in north Modesto on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.
By
Up Next
A 76-year-old woman died Monday morning after being hit by a car on Standiford Avenue in north Modesto on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.
By

A 76-year-old woman died Monday morning after being hit by a car on Standiford Avenue in north Modesto.

According to police, the woman was driving east on Standiford near Polaris Street when for an unknown reason she pulled over to the right side of the road and got out of her car, a Chevrolet Malibu, about 9 a.m.

She was identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office as Modesto resident Paula Matos.

One approaching driver saw Matos and moved over, police said. A second driver, in a Nissan Rogue, hit her. Matos was standing next to her open front door when she was hit.

Parking is prohibited in this section of Standiford.

The name of the Nissan driver was not released by police.

Related stories from Modesto Bee

news

Erin Tracy

Erin has been covering breaking news and crime at The Modesto Bee since 2010. She is a Humboldt State graduate and resides in Oakdale.

  Comments  