Stanislaus County birth announcements (02/04/19)

Bee Staff Reports

February 03, 2019 02:10 PM

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

January 23

MILLS: Christina, San Pablo, girl

BECHTOLD: Melissa and Brad, Mountain House, girl

January 24

GARRETT: Jodie and Gunnar, Oakdale, girl

BETTENCOURT: Liliana and Nelson, Tracy, girl

January 25

GALVAN: Armendina and Daniel, Modesto, boy

ACOSTA: Hilda and Hector Gonzalez, Stockton, boy

FUNK: Amber and Matthew, Riverbank, girl

OCHOA: Michelle and Fabian, Modesto, boy

January 26

RAMIREZ: Maria and Andrew Guzman, Lodi, boy

January 27

TOLBERT: Jasmine and Mario Quintana, Escalon, girl

FRUZZA: Raquel and Christopher, Lathrop, girl

CONWAY: Lexi and Mark, Waterford, boy

BASRA: Arvinder and Ramanpreet Singh, Ceres, boy

January 28

WRIGHT: Jessica and Cody McCormick, Modesto, girl

SADLER: Jennifer and Terrence, Modesto, boy

ZAJAC: Allison and Daniel Haakma, Oakdale, boy

SMITH: Elise and Joshua, Stockton, girl

CORTEZ-ISLAS: Eugenio Islas, Manteca, boy

HARTY: Karlysa and Jose Carranza, Manteca, girl

LINCOLN: Nicolotte and Andrew, Modesto, boy

SPENCER: Colleen and Kraig Higashi, Stockton, boy

DIAZ: Yolanda and Raul Gonzalez, Lathrop, boy

January 29

MORRIS: Vanessa and Thomas, Stockton, girl

Emanuel Medical Center

January 24

PHILLIPS: April, Modesto, boy

CUNNINGHAM: Shauna, Keyes, girl

January 28

MILLER: Qutikia, Stockton, girl

BETTENCOURT: Misty, Turlock, boy

January 29

AVILA: Vanessa and Joel Arroyo, Turlock, girl

