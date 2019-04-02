Stanislaus County birth announcements (02/04/19)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
January 23
MILLS: Christina, San Pablo, girl
BECHTOLD: Melissa and Brad, Mountain House, girl
January 24
GARRETT: Jodie and Gunnar, Oakdale, girl
BETTENCOURT: Liliana and Nelson, Tracy, girl
January 25
GALVAN: Armendina and Daniel, Modesto, boy
ACOSTA: Hilda and Hector Gonzalez, Stockton, boy
FUNK: Amber and Matthew, Riverbank, girl
OCHOA: Michelle and Fabian, Modesto, boy
January 26
RAMIREZ: Maria and Andrew Guzman, Lodi, boy
January 27
TOLBERT: Jasmine and Mario Quintana, Escalon, girl
FRUZZA: Raquel and Christopher, Lathrop, girl
CONWAY: Lexi and Mark, Waterford, boy
BASRA: Arvinder and Ramanpreet Singh, Ceres, boy
January 28
WRIGHT: Jessica and Cody McCormick, Modesto, girl
SADLER: Jennifer and Terrence, Modesto, boy
ZAJAC: Allison and Daniel Haakma, Oakdale, boy
SMITH: Elise and Joshua, Stockton, girl
CORTEZ-ISLAS: Eugenio Islas, Manteca, boy
HARTY: Karlysa and Jose Carranza, Manteca, girl
LINCOLN: Nicolotte and Andrew, Modesto, boy
SPENCER: Colleen and Kraig Higashi, Stockton, boy
DIAZ: Yolanda and Raul Gonzalez, Lathrop, boy
January 29
MORRIS: Vanessa and Thomas, Stockton, girl
Emanuel Medical Center
January 24
PHILLIPS: April, Modesto, boy
CUNNINGHAM: Shauna, Keyes, girl
January 28
MILLER: Qutikia, Stockton, girl
BETTENCOURT: Misty, Turlock, boy
January 29
AVILA: Vanessa and Joel Arroyo, Turlock, girl
