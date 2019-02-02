Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (02/03/19)

MODESTO
What: Korean War Veterans, Post 316 Meeting
When: Monday, 1 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veteran’s Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite #15
Info: Post 316 invites any service members who served in during the Korean War and any veterans who served in the Korean Defense Forces. For more information contact Ernest Lewis at 209-523-7387 and please leave a message.
What: DivorceCare Classes
When: Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Modesto Covenant Church, 913 Floyd Ave.
Info: Modesto Covenant Church invites the community to take part in a 14-week support group for those recovering from the pain of separation and divorce. The classes are every Wednesday through April 10 in the Fireside Room. For information or to register email Terry Lewis at tglewis@gmail.com or visit www.mcclife.net.
What: Big Valley Christian School Preview Day
When: Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Big Valley Christian School, 4040 Tully Road, Modesto
Info: Big Valley Christian School invites the public to observe classrooms in action, tour the facility, visit with staff and students and find answers to questions. For more information, visit www.bvcs.org or call the school office at 209-527-3481.
What: AFP Lunch and Learn Program
When: Thursday, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Skewers, 821 L St.
Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite chapter, invites the public to its next lunch meeting. Guest speaker Ryan Foy of Roundhouse Design will present “Building an Online Presence for Your Nonprofit.” Cost is $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers; registration is requested by Tuesday, Feb. 5, at 4 p.m. For more information, email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit community.afpglobal.org/afpcayosemitechapter.
What: McHenry Mansion Valentine’s Tea Party
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 11:30 a.m.
Where: McHenry Mansion, 906 15th Street
Info: McHenry Mansion will be offering an early Valentines treat for the public. Reservations are required, cost is $30. Reservation must be made no later then Tuesday, Feb. 5. For more information or to RSVP, contact Janie Meily at 209-522-1739.
DENAIR
What: Denair Municipal Advisory Council
When: Tuesday, 7 pm.
Where: Denair Unified School District, 3460 Lester Rd.
Info: The Denair MAC meets every first Tuesday of the month in the DUSD board room. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information email DenairMAC@gmail.com or visit www.stancounty.com/board/unincorporated-cities/denair.shtm.
ESCALON
What: Good Time Accordion Club Social
When: Wednesday, Feb. 13, 7 p.m.
Where: Escalon Community Center, 1055 Escalon Ave.
Info: The Good Time Accordion Club welcomes accordion fans and performers of all skill levels. This months guest player is Murl Allen Sanders from the Seattle. Sanders is a renowned accordion teacher, performer and composer. Admission is $5 at the door, light refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Karl Wucherer, 209-556-3105.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Perkos Cafe, 151 N. Walnut
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
What: Exhibit: “Learning to Breathe: Photographs of Nepal”
When: Wednesday, Feb. 6 to Sunday, April 28
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: Carnegie Arts Center invites the community to experience the high elevation of Nepal and Mt. Everest through photographs by Michael J. Costa. Carnegie is open to the public Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission to the Lobby Gallery exhibition is free. For more information call 209-632-5761 or visit carnegieartsturlock.org.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
