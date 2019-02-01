News

Oakdale woman killed in crash near Don Pedro Reservoir

By Erin Tracy

February 01, 2019 08:54 AM

A 55-year-old Oakdale woman died Thursday night in a head-on collision on Highway 120 north of Don Pedro Reservoir.

At about 6:15 p.m. Guillermina Goff was driving west in a Toyota Prius, west of Sims Road, approaching a curve in the road, as Modesto resident Cinthia Beglinger, 37, was traveling east in a Ford Explorer with a 10-month-old in the back seat, according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol.

“Belinger failed to safely negotiate a right curve in the roadway and crossed into the westbound lane, directly into the path of the Toyota,” according to the CHP. The vehicles collided head-on.

Everyone involved in the collision was properly restrained, according to the CHP.

Goff died at the scene. Beglinger sustained minor injuries and the baby escaped injury.

The collision remains under investigation but drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

