St. James Orthodox in Modesto gets first visit from national church leader

An Orthodox church that began in 1998 in Modesto with about 20 members and has grown to roughly 150 families received a visit Sunday that was a year in the making.

For the first time, St. James Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church welcomed its national church hierarch. His Eminence Metropolitan Joseph, who in 2014 was elected the Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese’s archbishop of New York and metropolitan of all North America, was at the Maze Boulevard church to ordain two deacons and bless four other men becoming subdeacons.

The ordinations were of Modesto resident George Younathan and Angels Camp resident Jack Baker.

Metropolitan Joseph oversees nine dioceses containing nearly 300 cathedrals, churches and missions throughout the United States and Canada, so has an incredibly busy schedule, said St. James member Terry Swehla. “To have him in our church on a Sunday and to have a meal with him is huge,” he said.

After St. James was able to secure the visit, other pieces fell into place and became a 10-day West Coast trip for the archbishop, including stops in Sacramento and Fairfield, Swehla said.

Though Sunday was Joseph’s first time at the Modesto church as metropolitan, he’s been here a few times over the years as a bishop, most recently about a decade ago. In 2003, Bishop Joseph assigned Father Thomas Zell as priest of St. James, and he continues to serve in that position.

St. James began as the Orthodox Christian Mission of Modesto in 1998. Its members met in a storefront office in the Frontier Village shopping center on Standiford Avenue. In 2003, the congregation was renamed St. James. In 2010, the congregation purchased the former Maze Boulevard Christian Church property. “We’ve gone from about 1,930 square feet to 17,000 square feet,” St. James member Ryan Swehla, Terry Swehla’s son, said at the time.

Sunday morning, the archbishop told the congregation it was a joy to be visiting “this holy community” one more time. “This community since its inception is very dear to me because it was founded with a lot of faith, a lot of dedication and a lot of sweat,” the Syrian-born faith leader said. “Nothing is done in life easy. We believe in providence, we don’t believe in accidents.”

God has helped the church throughout history, he told the St. James members, urging them to think back on difficulties and commending them for the faith, dedication and persistence it took to establish their church.





Among the church members, anticipation of welcoming Metropolitan Joseph was on par with having a U.S. president or vice president visit, Terry Swehla said. Ahead of the hierarch’s arrival from Sacramento, a few youth were outside, keeping watch toward Maze Boulevard. The visit from the North American archbishop is an opportunity that may come only a few times in a lifetime, Swehla said.