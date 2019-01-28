Three injured in foggy morning collision near Newman

Three people were sent to hospitals Sunday morning after a two-vehicle crash northeast of Newman, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred on River Road south of Azevedo Road. One driver was northbound on River Road when the other pulled out of a driveway and into its path, the CHP said, noting that it was foggy and drivers should use their headlights in such conditions. It was unclear which driver, if either, had headlights on.
Names and conditions of those involved were not available.
