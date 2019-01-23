Modesto mayor suffers minor heart attack

Modesto Mayor Ted Brandvold said he suffered a minor heart attack last week and spent several days in the hospital before being released Monday afternoon.
Brandvold made his announcement during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
“I know that there has been some information in the community about myself having suffered a heart attack, and I want to bring clarity to the subject,” the mayor read from a statement.
He said he called a Kaiser Permanente advice nurse Wednesday of last week because he was suffering from a cold or flu. But the nurse advised him to go the emergency room at Kaiser’s north Modesto hospital because he also had chest and back pains.
Brandvold said doctors there determined he had the flu and had suffered a minor heart attack. Brandvold said he was transferred to St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Stockton on Thursday and was released Monday afternoon. He said doctors at St. Joseph’s used angioplasty procedures to treat blockages in his heart vessels.
Brandvold, 59, said he is doing well and thanked the advice nurse for urging him to seek care and urged others experiencing unusual back and chest pain to seek immediate medical help.
“We have amazing medical staff in our community and region,” Brandvold read from his statement during the council meeting, “and I want to thank them all for their work. I also know that many of you were praying for me, and I can’t tell you how much I appreciate your prayers. Also, I appreciate the good wishes from my council colleagues. Thank you.”
Council members said they were grateful the mayor was doing well. Brandvold said in an interview that he had three blockages. He said he is seeing his family doctor this week (the appointment was made before his heart attack) and has an appointment to see a cardiologist at the end of this month.
Brandvold said this was his first heart attack and plans on losing some weight and eating better by reducing his sodium and fat intake.
Councilwoman Jenny Kenoyer, 83, also provided a brief update on her lung cancer at Tuesday’s meeting. She announced in September that a CT scan found a small mass, and a biopsy confirmed it was cancer. She has been undergoing chemotherapy and said the mass has shrunk. She will have a PET scan Sunday to determine the extent of her cancer.
Kenoyer said in interview that she feels good and has kept her schedule as a council member.
