Man struck, killed by freight train in Denair; roads closed in the area

A man is dead after being hit by a freight train Thursday morning on the tracks west of Santa Fe Avenue and Zeering Road in Denair.
The man was walking east on Zeering across the tracks when he was struck by the northbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe train at about 10:49 a.m., said California Highway Patrol Officer Thomas Olsen.
The crossing arms were down and functioning properly at the time, Olsen said.
The man was thrown 30 feet, according to witness reports to the CHP.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Roadways in the area have been closed as the CHP investigates.
Comments