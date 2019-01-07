Newman Corporal’s home paid off after charity CEO appears on FOX News

A charity that supports the families of fallen first responders has raised the funds to pay off the home of Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation raised $300,000 to pay off the mortgage on the family’s east Modesto home, and an additional $50,000 for Singh’s 5-month-old son’s education.

The charity’s CEO, Frank Siller, appeared on the FOX News morning show FOX & Friends last week with a plea to viewers to donate to Singh’s family. The charity’s $300,000 goal was quickly met after his appearance, which Siller credited for the overwhelming response.

“Mika Singh, the widow, wanted to pass on her thanks to FOX & Friends, to you personally, and to the viewers because they know without your help that this couldn’t happen,” he said during his second appearance on the show Monday morning. “She expressed such relief that she’s never going to have to worry about this mortgage again and that there’s other money to help her son.”

Singh was gunned down Dec. 26 during a traffic stop. Paulo Virgen Mendoza, 32, is the suspected shooter. Mendoza, who was in the United States illegally, has been charged with his murder.