The day in images: Community pays tribute to fallen Newman corporal Ronil Singh

Friday procession for Newman Cpl. Ronil Singh moves through Modesto
The body of fallen Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh made its way through Modesto early Friday morning, Jan. 4, 2019, en route to Newman, California, where an Honor Guard viewing will be held at the West Side Theater from 9 a.m.-noon.
There were several viewings on Friday to honor Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh, who was shot to death the morning after Christmas.
Here are photos and videos from throughout the day:
The hearse carrying Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh turns onto Highway 33 from Crows Landing road with a law enforcement procession on Friday morning January 4, 2019. Singh was killed December 26th during a traffic stop in Newman, Calif.
Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com
The casket of Ronil Singh was taken into the West Side Theater in Newman, California, on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, when an Honor Guard viewing will be held from 9 a.m.-noon.
Deke Farrow jfarrow@modbee.com
The casket of Ronil Singh was taken into the West Side Theater in Newman, California, on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, when an Honor Guard viewing will be held from 9 a.m.-noon. Singh’s K9 partner, Sam, was at the viewing.
Deke Farrow jfarrow@modbee.com
There are a couple of viewings on Friday to honor Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh, who was shot to death the morning after Christmas. A blue ribbon is wrapped around the Newman city sign on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019.
Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com
There are a couple of viewings on Friday to honor Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh, who was shot to death the morning after Christmas. A crowd gathered as Singh’s casket arrived at the local movie theatre in Newman, CA, on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019.
Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com
Motorcycle officers in Modesto, California, were at Salas Brothers Funeral Home waiting to take the body of Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh on Friday morning, Jan. 4, 2019.
Jim Silva jsilva@modbee.com
Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson and Officer Victor Campos talked about fallen corporal Ronil Singh in Newman, California, on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019.
The procession for Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh turns south at Paradise and South Carpenter Roads in Modesto, California, on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019.
Watch as Newman police corporal Ronil Singh's casket is loaded into the hearse that took him to Newman and then back to Modesto on Friday, Jan 4, 2019.
