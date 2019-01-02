News

Update: Police ID man killed in downtown Modesto crash, his second that night

By John Holland

January 02, 2019 05:54 PM

Deke Farrow Modesto Bee file
Marcus Ellman, 42, was the driver killed in a solo accident Monday night in downtown Modesto, police said Wednesday.

Ellman was driving a 2002 GMC Envoy at a high speed when it hit a light pole and fire hydrant at D Street and Yosemite Boulevard, spokeswoman Sharon Bear of the Modesto Police Department said.

He had just fled after causing a minor injury accident at Ninth and D streets, Bear said.

Ellman died after being transported to a local hospital. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

