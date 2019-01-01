West Modesto house fire displaces 3, threatens second home

A Tuesday morning fire severely damaged a west Modesto home while reaching and threatening a neighboring home before firefighters kept the blaze from spreading.
Firefighters were dispatched at 4:39 a.m. to the house fire in the 800 block of Champagne Lane, which is near Mark Twain Junior High School and just south of the Maze Boulevard-Carpenter Road intersection.
Modesto Fire Department Battalion Chief Ryan Winton said the house sustained major heat, smoke and fire damage, including extensive damage to its interior. He said the fire had reached the exterior wall of a neighboring two-story home and was climbing toward the roof. He said firefighters kept the fire from spreading.
Winton said it is his understanding the home that was extensively damaged did not have working smoke detectors. He said a resident in the home woke to the smell of smoke. Winton advised residents to check that their smoke detectors work, including having working batteries.
Winton said the Red Cross provided assistance to three adults displaced by the fire. He did not have a damage estimate for the house. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Winton said the Ceres Fire Department and Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District assisted Modesto in the two-alarm fire.
